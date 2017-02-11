Avengers: The Infinity War Sneak Peek - Details About The Avengers' Split And Thanos

"Thanos show us why he is the biggest, the best and the baddest villain we've ever had. He's the most frightening villain the Avengers have ever faced," said Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige. "In Avengers: The Infinity War the Avengers will meet The Guardians of The Galaxy," Kevin Feige. In the Age of Ultron, actor Josh Brolin of The Guardians of The Galaxy made an uncredited appearance as Thanos.
He added: "We know they are going to face phantoms. We've been setting that up since Avengers #1. How do you do that in a way that is unexpected that pitches the Avengers against some body, who is more powerful than anyone they have ever faced and yet make them completely unprepared to think... well, tear them apart. We did that in Civil War." The end of Civil War was a set-up for the upcoming Avenger films, added director Anthony Russo.
Action...@Avengers#InfinityWar. pic.twitter.com/VMmVyIUnll? Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 11, 2017
The first part of Avengers: The Infinity War is now in production and is set for release in May 2018. The film's second part will hit the screens in 2019.