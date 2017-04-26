Baywatch - Dwayne Johnson To Priyanka Chopra: Cannot Wait To Come To India

Dwayne Johnson, who has often spoken about his fondness for Priyanka as an actor, also said in the video: "I've been told this video is going to play in a very big press conference, based around someone who is very important and special to me. Someone who is incredibly talented. Priyanka Chopra. You're the best, I love you. I am sure I am making you blush."
The former wrestling champion expressed his eagerness to visit India and directly addressed his fans and followers through the video. "Over the years, whether it was my WWE or movie career, you have shown such incredible love and support to me. Thank you so much. I look forward to one day coming to your great country and saying hello and sharing my gratitude in person," PTI quoted Dwayne Johnson as saying in the video.
Meanwhile, Team Baywatch released a new trailer of the much talked about film on Wednesday, which will make up for Priyanka's blink-and-miss appearances in the previous trailers.
Lol! Just Look at me @TheRock U think I'm gonna b intimidated by a bunch of swimsuit calendar alumni? #BeachPlease@baywatchmovie#May25. https://t.co/IV1uRsq9dY? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2017
Priyanka Chopra plays antagonist Victoria Leeds to Dwayne Johnson's lifeguard squad comprising Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfnesh Hadera. Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch will also feature David Haseselhoff and Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch TV series originals, in cameos.
