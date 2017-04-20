Baywatch Poster: Priyanka Chopra Has 'Looks That Could Kill'

'Go ahead and stare' - here's the new poster pf Baywatch:
The Baywatch crew was in Las Vegas to promote the film recently. However, Priyanka is not sure about the promotional strategy in India. She told news agency IANS: "I don't think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for Baywatch, but I don't know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is."
Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped the shooting of her television show Quantico season 2, is all set to return to India. When in India, Priyanka said she'll do her best to promote Baywatch. "But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don't know about the rest of the team," she told IANS.
Baywatch is based on popular television series of the Nineties of the same name. Dwayne Johnson will take up the role of Mitch Buchannon, originally played by David Hasselhoff. Zac Efron is cast as Matt Brody, played by David Charvet in the TV show. Actress Kelly Rohrbach will step into Pamela Anderson's shoes as CJ Parker.
Baywatch will release on May 25.