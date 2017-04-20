Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Baywatch Poster: Priyanka Chopra Has 'Looks That Could Kill'

Priyanka Chopra is watching the Baywatch crew with an evil smile

  | April 20, 2017 10:25 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra plays antagonist in the film. (Image courtesy: baywatchmovie)

Highlights

  • Priyanka had blink-and-miss appearance in Baywatch trailers
  • Priyanka stars as Victoria Leeds, the principal antagonist, in the poster
  • Her focus is divided between The Rock and Zac Efron in the poster
Finally, Priyanka Chopra got her big Baywatch moment. After appearing for a few seconds in the two trailers of the beach-side dramedy, Priyanka got ample space on the film's new poster, which the makers posted on social media on Wednesday. A close-up Priyanka Chopra covers most of the space in the poster. She gives a smile - you can guess it's evil because Priyanka is after all the antagonist in the film. She stares at the Baywatch bodyguard group approaching - focus is divided between Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. The official Instagram handle of Baywatch shared the poster and captioned it: "Looks that could kill. See @priyankachopra in Baywatch on May 25. (sic)"

'Go ahead and stare' - here's the new poster pf Baywatch:
 


The Baywatch crew was in Las Vegas to promote the film recently. However, Priyanka is not sure about the promotional strategy in India. She told news agency IANS: "I don't think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for Baywatch, but I don't know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is."

Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped the shooting of her television show Quantico season 2, is all set to return to India. When in India, Priyanka said she'll do her best to promote Baywatch. "But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don't know about the rest of the team," she told IANS.

Baywatch is based on popular television series of the Nineties of the same name. Dwayne Johnson will take up the role of Mitch Buchannon, originally played by David Hasselhoff. Zac Efron is cast as Matt Brody, played by David Charvet in the TV show. Actress Kelly Rohrbach will step into Pamela Anderson's shoes as CJ Parker.

Baywatch will release on May 25.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement