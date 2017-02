Baywatch Poster: Priyanka Chopra Wears Something Red. It's Not What You Think.

Being bad can be so good.. presenting #VictoriaLeeds #Baywatch #may26 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Priyanka Chopra recently shared the latest poster of her upcoming Hollywood film. The 34-year-old actress looks stunning in the poster which introduces her character in the film. Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen playing the main antagonist in the movie, captioned her image on Instagram as: "Being bad can be so good.. presenting #VictoriaLeeds #Baywatch #may26".marks Priyanka Chopra's entry into Hollywood. Theactress will star along with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. The film, directed by Seth Gordon, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26.Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Prakash Jha's(2016),is currently in the US shooting for the second season of her TV show.The actress who stars opposite Jake McLaughlin in show was recently trending on social media as the makers ofteased fans with a development in the show's storyline. In the GIF that went viral, Ryan is seen seated opposite Alex and kisses her in a restaurant. It was captioned: "Ralex revealed!" Priyanka Chopra has won the People's Choice Award for her portrayal of Alex Parrish intwo times in a row.The actress was in India during the Christmas break and made a solo appearance on Karan Johar's talk show. Priyanka Chopra has won many hearts in the west and has appeared on popular chat shows like-andPriyanka Chopra has also presented at the Oscars, Emmys and the Golden Globes.