Baywatch Trailer: Lots Of Priyanka Chopra In This One. Enjoy

The third trailer ofreleased today and it is all about our very own Priyanka Chopra, who plays business tycoon Victoria Leeds in this film, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. Dwayne Johnson shared the trailer on Twitter, and warned Priyanka to stay away from the 'avengers of the beach'. And Priyanka's reply was bang on. Clearly, she isn't scared of the 'swimsuit calendar alumni.' The actress wrote, "Just look at me @TheRock. You think I'm going to be intimidated by a bunch of swimsuit calendar alumni? #BeachPlease @baywatchmovie." For fans who have been complaining about the blink-and-miss appearance of the 34-year-old actress in the first two trailers ofshall rejoice now, for here is an unleashed Victoria Leeds, with all her villainy and sass.Watch the trailer here.Victoria Leeds is the owner of a popular club on the beach. Sass and oomph define the mysterious Victoria. She is accused of "all the bad things happening on the beach, after she has taken over," from drugs, to murder and dead bodies on the otherwise peaceful beach, by Dwayne Johnson. He plays the leader of an elite team of lifeguards. Victoria abuses, she intimidates and she is a woman in power.will release on May 25. Priyanka Chopra, who returned to India last Friday, will start the promotions of the film soon. It will be her Hollywood debut. Closer home, the actress has reportedly signed a Kalpana Chawla biopic that will be directed by first time director Priya Mishra.Meanwhile, the actress was also spotted atsuccess party.won three National Awards this year, including one for director Rajesh Mapuskar.