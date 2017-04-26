Baywatch Trailer: Lots Of Priyanka Chopra In This One. Enjoy

Lol! Just Look at me @TheRock U think I'm gonna b intimidated by a bunch of swimsuit calendar alumni? #BeachPlease@baywatchmovie#May25https://t.co/IV1uRsq9dY? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2017
Watch the trailer here.
Victoria Leeds is the owner of a popular club on the beach. Sass and oomph define the mysterious Victoria. She is accused of "all the bad things happening on the beach, after she has taken over," from drugs, to murder and dead bodies on the otherwise peaceful beach, by Dwayne Johnson. He plays the leader of an elite team of lifeguards. Victoria abuses, she intimidates and she is a woman in power.
Baywatch will release on May 25. Priyanka Chopra, who returned to India last Friday, will start the promotions of the film soon. It will be her Hollywood debut. Closer home, the actress has reportedly signed a Kalpana Chawla biopic that will be directed by first time director Priya Mishra.
Thank you to my @purplepebblepictures team and everyone who contributed to #ventilator and all my mad endeavours .. The cast ,the crew ,our partners ,the media..Thank you all for coming out so strong tonight. We cried we laughed and just made merry.. my gorgeous and incredible team. Without who nothing would be possible and my formidable mother @madhuchopra you are my rock partner! Here's to many more by gods grace...
Meanwhile, the actress was also spotted at Ventilator's success party. Ventilator won three National Awards this year, including one for director Rajesh Mapuskar.