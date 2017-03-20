Advertisement
Beauty And The Beast Box Office Collection: Emma Watson's Film Earns Rs 6.67 Crore In Its Opening Weekend

Beauty And The Beast, which released on March 17, has done 'almost three times higher' business as compared to Cinderella, Moana and Zootopia

  | March 20, 2017 18:49 IST (New Delhi)
A still from Emma Watson's Beauty And The Beast

Disney's Beauty And The Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular characters, has made an earning of Rs 6.67 crore in its opening weekend in India, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which released in theatres on March 17, is a live-action remake of Disney's 1991 animated film of the same name. In a separate tweet, Mr Adarsh wrote that the film's business in the opening weekend is 'almost three times higher' than Cinderella,Moana and Zootopia. Beauty And The Beast also features Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson in supporting roles.

Here is Taran Adarsh's tweet on Beauty And The Beast box office report:
 
 

Beauty And The Beast is an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairy tale. The film has been directed by Bill Condon and co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Mandeville Films.

Beauty And The Beast is a story about Belle (Emma Watson) who is taken prisoner by a fearsome beast (Dan Stevens) in his castle. However, Belle befriends the staff of the castle and learns to look beyond the beast's hideous exterior. Imprisoned in the castle, Belle learns that the beast was a local aristocrat who is cursed by a mysterious sorceress with his servants into their current states as penance for their past callousness. She also tries to evade a narcissistic hunter who is obsessed to have her.

Emma Watson, who gained popularity for portraying the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, will next be seen in James Ponsoldt's The Circle co-starring Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly and Bill Paxton. The film is based on Eggers' 2013 novel of the same name.

Beauty And The Beast released at the box-office with Bollywood films Trapped, Aa Gaya Hero and Machine.

