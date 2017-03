Beauty And The Beast Box Office Collection: Emma Watson's Film Earns Rs 6.67 Crore In Its Opening Weekend

#BeautyAndTheBeast witnesses growth with each passing day... Fri 1.42 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: 6.67 cr nett. India biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2017

What's noteworthy is, the opening weekend biz of #BeautyAndTheBeast is almost three times higher than #Cinderella, #Moana and #Zootopia. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2017

Disney's, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular characters, has made an earning of Rs 6.67 crore in its opening weekend in India , tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which released in theatres on March 17, is a live-action remake of Disney's 1991 animated film of the same name. In a separate tweet, Mr Adarsh wrote that the film's business in the opening weekend is 'almost three times higher' thanandalso features Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson in supporting roles.Here is Taran Adarsh's tweet onbox office report:is an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairy tale. The film has been directed by Bill Condon and co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Mandeville Films. Beauty And The Beast is a story about Belle (Emma Watson) who is taken prisoner by a fearsome beast (Dan Stevens) in his castle . However, Belle befriends the staff of the castle and learns to look beyond the beast's hideous exterior. Imprisoned in the castle, Belle learns that the beast was a local aristocrat who is cursed by a mysterious sorceress with his servants into their current states as penance for their past callousness. She also tries to evade a narcissistic hunter who is obsessed to have her.Emma Watson, who gained popularity for portraying the role of Hermione Granger in thefilm series, will next be seen in James Ponsoldt'sco-starring Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly and Bill Paxton. The film is based on Eggers' 2013 novel of the same name.released at the box-office with Bollywood filmsand