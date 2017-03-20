Beauty And The Beast Box Office Collection: Emma Watson's Film Earns Rs 6.67 Crore In Its Opening Weekend

Here is Taran Adarsh's tweet on Beauty And The Beast box office report:
#BeautyAndTheBeast witnesses growth with each passing day... Fri 1.42 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: 6.67 cr nett. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2017
What's noteworthy is, the opening weekend biz of #BeautyAndTheBeast is almost three times higher than #Cinderella, #Moana and #Zootopia.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2017
Beauty And The Beast is an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairy tale. The film has been directed by Bill Condon and co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Mandeville Films.
Beauty And The Beast is a story about Belle (Emma Watson) who is taken prisoner by a fearsome beast (Dan Stevens) in his castle. However, Belle befriends the staff of the castle and learns to look beyond the beast's hideous exterior. Imprisoned in the castle, Belle learns that the beast was a local aristocrat who is cursed by a mysterious sorceress with his servants into their current states as penance for their past callousness. She also tries to evade a narcissistic hunter who is obsessed to have her.
Emma Watson, who gained popularity for portraying the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, will next be seen in James Ponsoldt's The Circle co-starring Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly and Bill Paxton. The film is based on Eggers' 2013 novel of the same name.
Beauty And The Beast released at the box-office with Bollywood films Trapped, Aa Gaya Hero and Machine.