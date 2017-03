Beauty And The Beast Starring Emma Watson And Dan Stevens May Get A Sequel

starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens is expected to get a sequel, reports HollywoodLife.com. The film, directed by Bill Condon, released in theatres on March 17.is a live-action remake of Disney's 1991 animated film of the same name. The film, co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Mandeville Films, is an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairy tale. The movie earned $16.3 million in its preview screenings on Thursday, according to hollywoodreporter . "With the expected monster opening of 'Beauty and the Beast' and the excitement that has surrounded the film, they are already considering a sequel to be released around 2019 or 2020," a source told hollywoodlife "They want everyone back for an original story. It is the next phase of what Disney would like to do with their live-action sequels to their animated classics," the source added.The preview tally ofis the biggest of the year so far. It is also the biggest ever for a Disney live-action title, second-biggest for a PG film and the third biggest ever in March, according to hollywoodreporter Beauty And The Beast also features Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor , Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson in supporting roles.The film is a story about Belle, played by Emma Watson, who is taken prisoner by a fearsome Beast, played by Dan Stevens . In the enchanted castle of the Beast, Belle learns to look beyond his appearance while evading a narcissistic hunter who seeks to take her for himself.Currently, Disney is developing live-action remakes ofand