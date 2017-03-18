Beauty And The Beast Starring Emma Watson And Dan Stevens May Get A Sequel

"They want everyone back for an original story. It is the next phase of what Disney would like to do with their live-action sequels to their animated classics," the source added.
The preview tally of Beauty And The Beast is the biggest of the year so far. It is also the biggest ever for a Disney live-action title, second-biggest for a PG film and the third biggest ever in March, according to hollywoodreporter.
Beauty And The Beast also features Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson in supporting roles.
The film is a story about Belle, played by Emma Watson, who is taken prisoner by a fearsome Beast, played by Dan Stevens. In the enchanted castle of the Beast, Belle learns to look beyond his appearance while evading a narcissistic hunter who seeks to take her for himself.
Currently, Disney is developing live-action remakes of The Lion King, Dumbo and The Little Mermaid.