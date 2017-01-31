Beauty And The Beast Trailer 2.0: Emma Watson's Belle Is Enchanting

Beauty and the Beast, for which Emma reportedly passed up the starring role in the much-awarded La La Land, also stars Immortals actor Luke Evans as villainous hunter Gaston, who is smitten by himself. An ensemble list of stars - Sir Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci - have voiced the inanimate objects that come to life in the Beast's castle.
Belle and the Beast meet during her expedition to save her father, who is taken captive. Belle, who is fascinated by books, eventually chances upon a library at the Beast's castle. Intrigued, she asks: "Have you read all these books?" and the Beast replies: "No, some of them are in Greek." The two can also be seen fighting wolves and dancing with each other in the castle's royal ball room.
But will Belle be able to break the spell on the cursed Beast?
Watch the final trailer of Beauty and the Beast:
Here's the first trailer of Beauty and the Beast:
Beauty and the Beast hit screens on March 17.