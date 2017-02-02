Advertisement
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins, She Announces Via Instagram

Beyonce, late on Wednesday night, announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins. She wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two"

  | February 02, 2017 08:50 IST (New Delhi)
Beyonce

Beyonce is married to Jay-Z (Courtesy: beyonce)

Pop diva Beyonce, 35, announced in an Instagram post late on Wednesday night that she is expecting twins with husband and songwriter Jay-Z. The Lemonade star posted a picture of herself with a baby bump on Instagram and wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters." Jay-Z's real name is Sean Carter. In the picture, Beyonce is wearing a veil over her face and is surrounded by flowers. Beyonce and Jay-Z have a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy. A due date has not been revealed. This is how Beyonce announced she's pregnant again:
 


Beyonce's pregnancy topped the mid-week trends. The singer had revealed her first pregnancy on the MTV Music Awards red carpet in 2011.

Beyonce has earlier spoken about the trauma she suffered after a miscarriage in 2010. She and Jay-Z married in 2008 and have survived divorce rumours. Her album Lemonade is believed to document an alleged infidelity on the part of her husband.

The singer dominated the Grammy Awards 2017. She received nods in nine categories, including Album of the Year for Lemonade, a contemplative look at African-American women that she intertwined with a movie. Beyonce has won 20 Grammys in her career.

According to AFP, Beyonce and Jay-Z are among the most commercially successful figures in music, with a combined net worth estimated at $1 billion.

Congratulations, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

(With AFP inputs)

