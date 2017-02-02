Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins, She Announces Via Instagram

Beyonce's pregnancy topped the mid-week trends. The singer had revealed her first pregnancy on the MTV Music Awards red carpet in 2011.
Beyonce has earlier spoken about the trauma she suffered after a miscarriage in 2010. She and Jay-Z married in 2008 and have survived divorce rumours. Her album Lemonade is believed to document an alleged infidelity on the part of her husband.
The singer dominated the Grammy Awards 2017. She received nods in nine categories, including Album of the Year for Lemonade, a contemplative look at African-American women that she intertwined with a movie. Beyonce has won 20 Grammys in her career.
According to AFP, Beyonce and Jay-Z are among the most commercially successful figures in music, with a combined net worth estimated at $1 billion.
Congratulations, Beyonce and Jay-Z.
(With AFP inputs)