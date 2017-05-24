Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Brad Pitt Brings War Machine To Mumbai, Will Chat With Shah Rukh Khan

War Machine, made under the stewardship of Animal Kingdom director David Michod, tracks his journey as he is given the task of ending the war in Afghanistan

  | May 24, 2017 15:34 IST (Mumbai)
War Machine

In War Machine, Brad Pitt plays the role of four-star US general Glenn McMahon

Highlights

  • Brad Pitt is in Mumbai for the promotion of upcoming film War Machine
  • SRK and Brad Pitt will discuss cinema and their passion for acting
  • It will be a closed-door event in Mumbai
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming film War Machine, produced by Netflix. The 53-year-old actor will be sharing the stage with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan later today. The two will discuss cinema and their passion for acting at a closed-door event. Brad Pitt is staying at the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai where this event will take place. The Hollywood actor will also make a quick appearance at a special screening of War Machine at Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel. War Machine is based on true events and also co-stars Ben Kingsley, Tilda Swinton, Anthony Michael Hall and Topher Grace.

In War Machine, Brad Pitt plays the role of four-star US general Glenn McMahon. The film, made under the stewardship of Animal Kingdom director David Michod, tracks his journey as he is given the task of ending the war in Afghanistan. The film is inspired by Michael Hastings' book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan. War Machine follows the rise and fall of General Glen McMahon and shows how a Rolling Stone led to his fall.

By being a part of this ambitious $60 million project, Brad Pitt is backing Netflix and promoting it as a key player in the movie business. Along with the film's lead actor, director David Michod and producers Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are also in Mumbai.

War Machine streams on Netflix from May 26.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement