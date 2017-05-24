Brad Pitt Brings War Machine To Mumbai, Will Chat With Shah Rukh Khan

In War Machine, Brad Pitt plays the role of four-star US general Glenn McMahon. The film, made under the stewardship of Animal Kingdom director David Michod, tracks his journey as he is given the task of ending the war in Afghanistan. The film is inspired by Michael Hastings' book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan. War Machine follows the rise and fall of General Glen McMahon and shows how a Rolling Stone led to his fall.
By being a part of this ambitious $60 million project, Brad Pitt is backing Netflix and promoting it as a key player in the movie business. Along with the film's lead actor, director David Michod and producers Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are also in Mumbai.
War Machine streams on Netflix from May 26.