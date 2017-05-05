Brad Pitt's Bizarre GQ Pics Are Being Trolled Mercilessly

Make no mistake, he looks great. In fact, several tweets expound on just how good Brad Pitt looks as a 53-year-old former boozer. But most comments on the photoshoot are mocking, like below:
Brad Pitt posing for GQ looks like an actual Saturday Night Live sketch about Brad Pitt posing for GQ. pic.twitter.com/VZijMX7chv? Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) May 3, 2017
Things have been tough for Brad Pitt since Angelina got gravity in the divorce. pic.twitter.com/pUz8XrioFf? Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) May 3, 2017
I see Brad Pitt is making a comeback by starring in Zoolander 3 pic.twitter.com/dsr1Hqd6xC? Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) May 3, 2017
the same photographer that did Harry's Another Man did Brad Pitt's GQ piece and he only has access to one (1) sweater vest apparently pic.twitter.com/pGIdgPoZf6? Allyson Gross (@AllysonGross) May 3, 2017
Is anyone going to point out that these Brad Pitt pics are just the Harry Styles photoshoot part 2 pic.twitter.com/8m9pBnMDlx? Miranda Langford (@mirandalang) May 3, 2017
It was meant to be a PR fix. As The Guardian points out, the pictures don't help- 'Brad Pitt in America's national parks.' What next? 'George Clooney under the Caspian Sea' or 'Tom Cruise on the Arctic Shelf,' perhaps.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met while filming 2005 movie Mr & Mrs Smith. He divorced actress Jennifer Aniston, adopted Angelina's three children and had three more. Years later, in 2014, they married on their French estate. Last year, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced they were divorcing, amid allegations that the actor had been violent towards his children. He was later cleared.
Brad Pitt's earliest success was as a charming but no-good heartbreaker in Thelma And Louise. He is the star of films like Legends Of The Fall, Seven, Troy, Fight Club and the Ocean's Eleven films headlined by George Clooney. Brad Pitt has been nominated for Oscars for his work in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 12 Monkeys and Moneyball. He was last seen in Allied.