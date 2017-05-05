Brad Pitt's Bizarre GQ Pics Are Being Trolled Mercilessly

Brad Pitt posing for GQ looks like an actual Saturday Night Live sketch about Brad Pitt posing for GQ. pic.twitter.com/VZijMX7chv ? Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) May 3, 2017

Things have been tough for Brad Pitt since Angelina got gravity in the divorce. pic.twitter.com/pUz8XrioFf ? Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) May 3, 2017

I see Brad Pitt is making a comeback by starring in Zoolander 3 pic.twitter.com/dsr1Hqd6xC ? Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) May 3, 2017

the same photographer that did Harry's Another Man did Brad Pitt's GQ piece and he only has access to one (1) sweater vest apparently pic.twitter.com/pGIdgPoZf6 ? Allyson Gross (@AllysonGross) May 3, 2017

Is anyone going to point out that these Brad Pitt pics are just the Harry Styles photoshoot part 2 pic.twitter.com/8m9pBnMDlx ? Miranda Langford (@mirandalang) May 3, 2017