Brad Pitt's Bizarre GQ Pics Are Being Trolled Mercilessly

Brad Pitt posing for GQ looks like an actual Saturday Night Live sketch about Brad Pitt posing for GQ. pic.twitter.com/VZijMX7chv ? Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) May 3, 2017

Things have been tough for Brad Pitt since Angelina got gravity in the divorce. pic.twitter.com/pUz8XrioFf ? Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) May 3, 2017

I see Brad Pitt is making a comeback by starring in Zoolander 3 pic.twitter.com/dsr1Hqd6xC ? Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) May 3, 2017

the same photographer that did Harry's Another Man did Brad Pitt's GQ piece and he only has access to one (1) sweater vest apparently pic.twitter.com/pGIdgPoZf6 ? Allyson Gross (@AllysonGross) May 3, 2017

Is anyone going to point out that these Brad Pitt pics are just the Harry Styles photoshoot part 2 pic.twitter.com/8m9pBnMDlx ? Miranda Langford (@mirandalang) May 3, 2017

Twitter takes no prisoners but Brad Pitt won't know that because he's not on it. Good choice because he won't have to read posts like those below, ridiculing his GQ spread, in which he reveals exactly how shattered he is after a much publicised split from Angelina Jolie. The interview reveals, or is meant to reveal, a broken Brad, recovering from a drinking problem and an acrimonious divorce . He has been shot in accordingly heartbreaking - or meant to be heartbreaking - positions, lying crumpled and his eyes swimming. For some reason, the shoot is located in the national parks of USA, and Brad Pitt is placed in slightly odd contortions in, for instance, a cave.Make no mistake, he looks great. In fact, several tweets expound on just how good Brad Pitt looks as a 53-year-old former boozer. But most comments on the photoshoot are mocking, like below:It was meant to be a PR fix. As The Guardian points out, the pictures don't help- 'Brad Pitt in America's national parks.' What next? 'George Clooney under the Caspian Sea' or 'Tom Cruise on the Arctic Shelf,' perhaps.Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met while filming 2005 movie. He divorced actress Jennifer Aniston, adopted Angelina's three children and had three more . Years later, in 2014, they married on their French estate. Last year, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced they were divorcing, amid allegations that the actor had been violent towards his children. He was later cleared.Brad Pitt's earliest success was as a charming but no-good heartbreaker in. He is the star of films likeand thefilms headlined by George Clooney. Brad Pitt has been nominated for Oscars for his work inand. He was last seen in