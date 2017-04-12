Caitlyn Jenner's 'Final' Gender Surgery Is Done

Caitlyn wrote, "I am telling you because I believe in candour. So, all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it." Caitlyn elaborated in her book how the surgery was a "complex decision," as the health risks associated with the operation were very high.
The I Am Cait star told her fans, "I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time," reports RadarOnline.com. Caitlyn also said that she is considering going under the knife again to have "all the right parts."
Caitlyn had undergone breast augmentation and facial feminisation surgery two years earlier. Last year, Caitlyn covered the June issue of Vanity Magazine. Reality stars Kendal and Kylie are her children from her marriage to Kris Jenner (while she was still Bruce Jenner). Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Robb Kardashian are her step children.