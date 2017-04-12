Advertisement
Caitlyn Jenner's 'Final' Gender Surgery Is Done

The Olympic medallist Caitlyn Jenner, revealed in her memoir The Secrets Of My Life that she has undergone the surgery in January this year

  April 12, 2017
Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner during a photoshoot. (Image courtesy: @Caitlyn_Jenner)

Reality TV star, Caitlyn Jenner, revealed in her new memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, that she had the 'final surgery' of her genitals in January this year. This revelation comes after almost two years of Caitlyn's announcement of her identity as a trans-woman in an interview with American television journalist Diane Swayer, reported RadarOnline.com. The 67-year-old Olympic gold medalist, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, wrote in her new memoir, "The surgery was a success and I feel not only wonderful but liberated." The Secrets Of My Life will be out on April 25. Caitlyn also claims that she came clean and now her fans will finally stop asking her about her nether regions.

Caitlyn wrote, "I am telling you because I believe in candour. So, all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it." Caitlyn elaborated in her book how the surgery was a "complex decision," as the health risks associated with the operation were very high.

The I Am Cait star told her fans, "I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time," reports RadarOnline.com. Caitlyn also said that she is considering going under the knife again to have "all the right parts."

Caitlyn had undergone breast augmentation and facial feminisation surgery two years earlier. Last year, Caitlyn covered the June issue of Vanity Magazine. Reality stars Kendal and Kylie are her children from her marriage to Kris Jenner (while she was still Bruce Jenner). Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Robb Kardashian are her step children.

 

