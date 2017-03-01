Can Shah Rukh Khan Be The Next Wolverine? Hugh Jackman Says...

A snippet of Hugh Jackman's interview has been shared on YouTube, in which the 48-year-old actor said: "I think I'll be fine with it. I hope other people play it. May be Shah Rukh Khan could play it."
In the interview, Mr Jackman also added: "The comic book series is so good because you have so many people interpreting this role. I think there are six origin stories. I'll be really interested to see how I feel about it. I want it to be really great. But I don't want it to be that much better than me. Just a little bit is fine. But if everyone is like 'Oh thank god, now' I might find that little difficult."
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman talk about Shah Rukh:
Directed by James Mangold and co-starring Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Patrick Stewart and Boyd Halbrook, Logan is Hugh Jackman's ninth and final Wolverine movie. Logan will hit the theatres on March 3. The actor first played the iconic character in 2000's X-Men.