Cannes 2017: Majid Majidi To Unveil Second Poster Of Beyond The Clouds At Film Festival

The first look of the film, which was unveiled in February, was launched at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. "This poster is Majidi's vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project that the viewers can look forward to," the makers of Beyond The Clouds earlier told IANS. Here's the first poster.
Ishaan and Malavika star as siblings in the film. Beyond The Clouds focusses on the relationship of a brother and sister.
Beyond The Clouds is Majid Majidi's first film to be shot in India. It is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films.
The Cannes Film Festival is will commence this week and will conclude on May 28. Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Shruti Haasan, will be a part of Cannes 2017.
(With IANS inputs)