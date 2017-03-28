Cast Of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunites For An Iconic Photo

In the picture shared by the 45-year-old actor, Will Smith along with Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) can be seen happily posing for the camera.
Actor James Avery, who portrayed the role of Philip Banks on the show, died at age 68 from complications following open heart surgery.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is an American sitcom that originally aired on NBC from September 10, 1990, to May 20, 1996. The series ran for six seasons and aired 148 episodes.
Alfonso Ribeiro, currently hosts ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos.
Alfonso Ribeiro took part in the thirteenth series of the British reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, where he came in seventh place. He also won season nineteen of Dancing with the Stars with professional partner Witney Carson.