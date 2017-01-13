'Deepika Padukone Special, I'm Proud,' Says Ranveer Singh On xXx 3 Red Carpet

Ranveer Singh photographed at xXx 3 screening in Mumbai

At the grand premiere of Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel'sin Mumbai last night, one celebrity ear-to-ear grin was potted on the red carpet. A beaming Ranveer Singh told the press that it was a "proud moment" for him, describing Deepika, 31, variously as "a special co-actor" and "someone I really admire" - Ranveer, also 31, and Deepika are rumoured to be dating, a romance they resolutely refuse to acknowledge despite being spotted hand-in-hand at several showbiz events. "It is a proud moment for me. I am very excited about the night. It is a big Hollywood film, we have some special guests in the city. It is the premiere of '', starring Deepika, who is a special co-actor of mine and I am looking forward to watching the movie," Ranveer said on the red carpet, reports news agency PTI.Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted arriving at thepremiere's after party looking uber-stylish:Ranveer has made two movies with Deepika already -and- and is currently working on a third, the period piecein which Deepika plays the titular role, Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor (who was also at thepremiere) plays Rani Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh."Deepika is a gifted actor and an amazing movie star, someone whom I really admire. I am extremely proud of her," Ranveer said, reports PTI. Speaking to the press before going in to the screening, Ranveer said he would have to reserve judgement on the DDeepika-Vin Jodi until later. "The chemistry looks good in the promos, but rest I can only say after watching the movie," he said.The Mumbai premiere of, which capped an uber eventful day for the actors, was also attended by Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Kalki Koechlin, Kriti Sanon and several of Deepika's co-stars from earlier films, including Irrfan Khan of Piku, Richa Chadda ofand Diana Penty ofThey were outshone, naturally, by Deepika herself in gold Naeem Khan and Vin Diesel looking very Xander Cageish in what looked like a fur-trimmed coat.Deepika Padukone, who makes her Hollywood debut in, plays a leather-clad special agent named Serena Unger who, as director DJ Caruso revealed, is written as the 'female version' of Xander Cage, played by Vin Diesel. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson and Tony Jaa and releases globally on January 19 - India, however, gets to watch it tomorrow.(With inputs from PTI)