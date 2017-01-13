'Deepika Padukone Special, I'm Proud,' Says Ranveer Singh On xXx 3 Red Carpet

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted arriving at the xXx 3 premiere's after party looking uber-stylish:
Ranveer and Deepika at the After Party of xXx, they look gorgeous! (tfs @TeamDeepikaMY) pic.twitter.com/rqauiA1ieS? Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) January 13, 2017
Ranveer has made two movies with Deepika already - Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani - and is currently working on a third, the period piece Padmavati in which Deepika plays the titular role, Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor (who was also at the xXx 3 premiere) plays Rani Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh.
"Deepika is a gifted actor and an amazing movie star, someone whom I really admire. I am extremely proud of her," Ranveer said, reports PTI. Speaking to the press before going in to the screening, Ranveer said he would have to reserve judgement on the DDeepika-Vin Jodi until later. "The chemistry looks good in the promos, but rest I can only say after watching the movie," he said.
The Mumbai premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which capped an uber eventful day for the actors, was also attended by Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Kalki Koechlin, Kriti Sanon and several of Deepika's co-stars from earlier films, including Irrfan Khan of Piku, Richa Chadda of Ram-Leela and Diana Penty of Cocktail.
They were outshone, naturally, by Deepika herself in gold Naeem Khan and Vin Diesel looking very Xander Cageish in what looked like a fur-trimmed coat.
Deepika Padukone, who makes her Hollywood debut in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, plays a leather-clad special agent named Serena Unger who, as director DJ Caruso revealed, is written as the 'female version' of Xander Cage, played by Vin Diesel. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson and Tony Jaa and releases globally on January 19 - India, however, gets to watch it tomorrow.
(With inputs from PTI)