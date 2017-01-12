Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel Arrive In India For xXx 3, Hand-In-Hand

Deepika and Vin walked out of the airport hand-in-hand, following which they were welcomed with an aarti. Vin and Deepika were also accompanied by xXx 3 director DJ Caruso. The trio were greeted with a tika and a grand desi-style welcome.
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's action-thriller is already a rage in India and the 49-year-old actor witnessed it first-hand on Thursday. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-stars waved and waved at the fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the two.
Deepika and Vin's Mumbai schedule includes a press conference in the evening, followed by a premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.
January continues to be a very busy month for Deepika Padukone, who attended the European premiere of her Hollywood debut on January 10 in London, represented her film at a Golden Globes after party before that and celebrated her birthday at the Mexico premiere of xXx 3 on January 5. Deepika made a splash each time she made an appearance for xXx 3 - she was ravishing in a scarlet Stella McCartney in London, turned heads in a yellow Ralph Lauren at the Golden Globes party and redefined chic in a black pant suit at the Mexico premiere.
After Deepika Padukone is done with her duties for xXx 3, she will resume filming her next Bollywood project, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period film Padmavati. She plays the protagonist - the Rajput queen of the title - with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh cast opposite her. Deepika's last Hindi film was 2015's Bajirao Mastani, also made by Mr Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer.
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa, and releases in India on January 14 while it's international release date is January 19.