Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel Arrive In India For xXx 3, Hand-In-Hand

Deepika and Vin walked out of the airport hand-in-hand, following which they were welcomed with an aarti. Vin and Deepika were also accompanied by xXx 3 director DJ Caruso. The trio were greeted with a tika and a grand desi-style welcome

  | January 12, 2017 09:59 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

xXx 3's Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel look adorable together

It's a very good day for Deepika Padukone's fans. Deepika, 31, and her xXx 3 co-star Vin Diesel arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning amidst much fanfare. They will spend all day promoting the film, which will also have a premiere here. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is the actress' maiden Hollywood film, in which she features as lethal secret operative Serena Unger. Vin Diesel returns as the specially-trained government operative in the third instalment of the xXx series of films. Earlier this month, Deepika sent an invitation to Vin he could not refuse. In a tweet in Hindi, desi girl Deepika wrote: "India is frantically waiting for you. We'll meet soon on January 12 and 13," and here they are.

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's action-thriller is already a rage in India and the 49-year-old actor witnessed it first-hand on Thursday. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-stars waved and waved at the fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the two.
 
Deepika and Vin's Mumbai schedule includes a press conference in the evening, followed by a premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.

January continues to be a very busy month for Deepika Padukone, who attended the European premiere of her Hollywood debut on January 10 in London, represented her film at a Golden Globes after party before that and celebrated her birthday at the Mexico premiere of xXx 3 on January 5. Deepika made a splash each time she made an appearance for xXx 3 - she was ravishing in a scarlet Stella McCartney in London, turned heads in a yellow Ralph Lauren at the Golden Globes party and redefined chic in a black pant suit at the Mexico premiere.

After Deepika Padukone is done with her duties for xXx 3, she will resume filming her next Bollywood project, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period film Padmavati. She plays the protagonist - the Rajput queen of the title - with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh cast opposite her. Deepika's last Hindi film was 2015's Bajirao Mastani, also made by Mr Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa, and releases in India on January 14 while it's international release date is January 19.
 

