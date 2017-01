Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel Arrive In India For xXx 3, Hand-In-Hand

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone walked out of the airport in style

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone walked out of the airport in style

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's walked out of the airport in style

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone waved at the fans

It's a very good day for Deepika Padukone 's fans. Deepika, 31, and her xXx 3 co-star Vin Diesel arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning amidst much fanfare. They will spend all day promoting the film, which will also have a premiere here.is the actress' maiden Hollywood film, in which she features as lethal secret operative Serena Unger. Vin Diesel returns as the specially-trained government operative in the third instalment of theseries of films. Earlier this month, Deepika sent an invitation to Vin he could not refuse. In a tweet in Hindi,girl Deepika wrote: "India is frantically waiting for you. We'll meet soon on January 12 and 13," and here they are.Deepika and Vin walked out of the airport hand-in-hand, following which they were welcomed with an. Vin and Deepika were also accompanied bydirector DJ Caruso. The trio were greeted with aand a grand-style welcome.Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's action-thriller is already a rage in India and the 49-year-old actor witnessed it first-hand on Thursday.co-stars waved and waved at the fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the two.Deepika and Vin's Mumbai schedule includes a press conference in the evening, followed by a premiere ofJanuary continues to be a very busy month for Deepika Padukone, who attended the European premiere of her Hollywood debut on January 10 in London, represented her film at a Golden Globes after party before that and celebrated her birthday at the Mexico premiere ofon January 5. Deepika made a splash each time she made an appearance for- she was ravishing in a scarlet Stella McCartney in London, turned heads in a yellow Ralph Lauren at the Golden Globes party and redefined chic in a black pant suit at the Mexico premiere After Deepika Padukone is done with her duties for, she will resume filming her next Bollywood project, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period film Padmavati . She plays the protagonist - the Rajput queen of the title - with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh cast opposite her. Deepika's last Hindi film was 2015's, also made by Mr Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer.also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa, and releases in India on January 14 while it's international release date is January 19.