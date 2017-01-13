Advertisement
Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel Dance To Lungi Dance At xXx 3 Premiere. See Pics

xXx 3 in India: "Have wanted to work with Deepika for many years. We first met years ago and saw chemistry was something special, said Vin Diesel

  | January 13, 2017 00:49 IST (New Delhi)
Xxx - The Return Of Xander Cage

Deepika and Vin during xXx 3 premiere in Mumbai

The premiere of Deepika Padukone's first Hollywood film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel was a star-studded affair. Deepika's boyfriend Ranveer Singh, her Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Neil Nitish Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chaddha and many other B-Town celebs. Deepika, Hollywood star Vin Diesel and xXx 3 director DJ Caruso had received a grand welcome when they arrived in Mumbai this morning. Vin said that he had never seen a reception like this. Vin DieselDuring the premiere, the duo danced to the tunes of Deepika's song Lungi Dance from Chennai Express. Vin donned a lungi while Deepika wore a glittery golden gown and a kala chashma.
 
xXx 3 in India: Deepika dances to the tunes of lungi dance
 

xXx 3 in India: Vin Diesel poses for the cameras


Deepika and Vin are promoting their new filmxXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in India. The film releases on January 14 here while it hits the theatre on January 19 elsewhere.


Ranveer Singh looked dapper in black as he posed for shutterbugs.
 
xXx 3 in India: Ranveer Singh attends the premiere


Shahid Kapoor wore a black short kurta. Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.
 
xXx 3 in India: Shahid Kapoor at the premiere


Inferno star Irrfan Khan, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty were also in the do list.
 
xXx 3 in India: B-Town celebs attend the premiere


During the press conference in the evening, Vin, 49, said that he wanted to work with Deepika, 31, for years and described the Bajirao Mastani actress as a "queen" and an "angel."

Last week, Deepika promoted xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, the third in the xXx film series at the Golden Globes. She plays a special agent named Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel who reprised the role of Xander Cage. "I could play Serena so confidently because my co-star and director had so much faith in me," said Deepika in the press conference today. The film's additional cast includes Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa.
 

  • Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor attended the premiere
  • xXx 3 releases on January 14 in India
  • "I was speechless when I met Vin," said Deepika
 

