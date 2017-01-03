Deepika Padukone Welcomes Vin Diesel With A Tweet In Hindi

Advertisement
Deepika Poster shared a poster from xXx: The Return of Xander Cage along with the tweet

  January 03, 2017
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone signed of saying, "with lots of love"

Actress Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to bring her Hollywood debut film xXx: The Return of Xander Cageas close as possible to her Indian fans. The actress who will celebrate her 31st birthday on January 5, posted a tweet addressed to her co-star Vin Diesel, written in Hindi, in which welcomed him before his arrival and announced what seems like the film's probable promotion dates. In the tweet she wrote: "India is frantically waiting for you. We'll meet soon - on January 12 and 13." She signed off on behalf of everyone saying: "With lots of love." She shared a poster of the film along with the tweet.

Read Deepika Padukone's tweet for Vin Diesel in Hindi
 

Deepika and Vin Diesel's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will release in India on January 14, five days before it is scheduled to release in other countries. Fans across the globe are sharing the promotional posters of Deepika's film plastered across their respective cities and the Happy New Year actress id happily re-posting them on her Twitter timeline. Here's a sample:
 
 

At a recent event, Deepika told media that she is proud to represent India in Hollywood and that she's excited for the film's release, reported IANS. "I want to be known as a good person and an actor. That is more important to me. But I feel very proud that I get to represent my country (in Hollywood). I am very excited for this action franchise and also very sure that the content of the film will entertain all," she said.

In the DJ Caruso-directed film, Vin Diesel reprises the role of extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage who returns from a self-imposed exile to catch Xiang (played by Donnie Yen) to recover a weapon, "Pandora's Box". On his mission he meets many deadly and lethal people - Serena Unger, played by Deepika Padukone, being one of them.

The film will release on January 19 in USA and other countries. The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is the third film in the Xanger Cage film series. It also stars Tony Jaa, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Toni Collette.

After xXx 3, Deepika will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati which releases in November. The film features Deepika as Rani Padmavati of Chittor who performed Jauhar to evade capture when Alaudin Khilji's (played by Ranveer Singh) army attacks the fort. Shahid Kapoor plays her husband Ratan Singh.

