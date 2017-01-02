Deepika Padukone, xXx 3 Star, Is "Proud To Represent India In Hollywood"

"There is a lot of action and adventure in the film which we haven't seen in Indian movies before. I am very excited that we will be presenting the movie here," she added.
Deepika had a blink-and-miss role in the film's trailer which released in July, but later Deepika shared more videos and behind-the-scenes footage to assure fans that she has a bigger role to play. The makers also released another trailer of the film in October especially for Indian fans with more of Deepika in it.
Soon after Deepika's January release, actress Priyanka Chopra will show her star power in Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch. The beachside drama film releases in May and the Quantico star plays a negative role in the Seth Gordon-directed film. Talking of her contemporaries, Deepika said: "I wouldn't say it is a competition. But sometimes you have a certain feeling for other people and they don't necessarily feel the same way about you. But that's okay. I am extremely fond of Katrina and Anushka professionally and personally. I wish them all the best," reports IANS. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma recently featured on an episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and Deepika was mentioned.
After xXx 3, Deepika will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati The film also stars her Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
After all this hard work, Deepika told IANS her new resolution is to be able to spend more time with her family. "My resolution for the New Year is to spend maximum time with my family. I miss my family a lot," she said.
(With IANS inputs)