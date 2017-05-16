Dhanush Begins Shooting For His Hollywood Debut The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir In Mumbai

. @dhanushkraja from his international debut movie #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir. pic.twitter.com/75wvgbkF8U? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 16, 2017
In an interview to Variety, filmmaker Ken Scott spoke about working with Dhanush, calling him a 'charming' person. "What's great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India, he's a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer, he has a very unique way of dancing and moving, he's just very charming," Variety quoted Scott as saying.
Dhanush is currently enjoying the success of his film Power Paandi. The film, which marks the Raanjhanaa actor debut as a director, released in theatres on April 14 and received rave reviews. He will next be seen in Velaiyilla Pattathari, co-starring Kajol. The film, directed by Rajinikanth's daughter and Dhanush's sister-in-law, Soundarya, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28. VIP 2 marks Kajol's comeback to the Tamil film industry after two decades.
His other upcoming projects are - Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai. Dhanush is also producing Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Pa Ranjith.