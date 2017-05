Dhanush Begins Shooting For His Hollywood Debut The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir In Mumbai

Actor Dhanush has finally started shooting for his Hollywood debutand the pictures of the 33-year-old actor from the sets of the movie are going viral on the Internet. The film is based on Romain Puertolas' best-selling French novel, which has been translated into English and has become an international bestseller sold in 36 nations. Earlier, the film was to be helmed by Iranian filmmaker Marjane Satrapi. However, she was replaced by Ken Scott, director of, reported Variety also stars Uma Thurman, Berenice Bejo and Alexandra Daddario.In an interview to Variety , filmmaker Ken Scott spoke about working with Dhanush, calling him a 'charming' person. "What's great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India, he's a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer, he has a very unique way of dancing and moving, he's just very charming," Variety quoted Scott as saying. Dhanush is currently enjoying the success of his film Power Paandi . The film, which marks the Raanjhanaa actor debut as a director, released in theatres on April 14 and received rave reviews. He will next be seen in Velaiyilla Pattathari, co-starring Kajo l. The film, directed by Rajinikanth's daughter and Dhanush's sister-in-law, Soundarya, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.marks Kajol's comeback to the Tamil film industry after two decades.His other upcoming projects are -and. Dhanush is also producing Rajinikanth's upcoming film with