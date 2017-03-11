Advertisement
Emma Watson: La La Land Didn't Work Out Due To Scheduling Conflict

Emma Watson was filming Beauty And The Beast and she knew she'd have put in efforts in both films individually. "So scheduling conflict-wise, it just didn't work out"

  | March 11, 2017 15:24 IST (New Delhi)
Emma Watson

Emma Watson in New York. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Hollywood star Emma Watson, who stars in upcoming film Beauty And The Beast opened up about the La La Land controversy and said that she opted out of Damien Chazelle's musical due to "scheduling conflict," reports Entertainment Weekly. The Harry Potter actress was busy filming Disney's adaptation of 1991 animation film Beauty And The Beast and she knew she'd have put in efforts in both films individually. "So scheduling conflict-wise, it just didn't work out," Emma told Entertainment Weekly. La La Land makers initially approached Emma Watson for the part but the actress reportedly demanded the rehearsals to be scheduled in London. And therefore, Damien Chazelle made the film with actress Emma Stone, who also won an Oscar for the part.

"I knew I had horse training, I knew I had dancing, I knew I had three months of singing ahead of me, and I knew I had to be in London to really do that. And this wasn't a movie I could just kind of parachute into. I knew I had to do the work, and I had to be where I had to be," Emma Watson told Entertainment Weekly.

Talking about the entire controversy, Emma said: "It's one of these frustrating things where sort of names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that's coming before anything is really actually agreed or set in stone," reports Entertainment Weekly.

Beauty And The Beast, directed by Bill Condon also stars Dan Stevens and will open on March 17.

