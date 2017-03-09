Emma Watson Watches Harry Potter Outtake And Says, "I Was Such A Loser"

Emma then explained: You laugh, but this was quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this. Chris (director Chris Columbus) would be like, 'Cut. Emma you're doing it again. You're mouthing Dan's lines.' And I'd be like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' But I couldn't help myself. I was such a loser. I really loved those books and I really wanted to do my job well and I kind of overdid it."
Watch Emma Watson cringe when she saw herself in Harry Potter:
Emma Watson stars as Belle in the remake of Disney's 1991 animated version of Beauty And The Beast co-starring Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as the cursed Beast. The film is directed by Bill Condon and also stars Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. Beauty And The Beast releases next week on March 17.