Fate Of The Furious Box Office Report: Vin Diesel's Film Has Made Rs 22 Cr So Far

Taran Adarsh gave day-wise break up of Fate Of The Furious' collection:
#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr. Total: 22.50 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. OUTSTANDING! #TheFateOfTheFurious? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2017
Taran Adarsh said that the film is all set for a "record-smashing extended weekend" and the story is pretty much similar abroad. Variety magazine wrote: "The Fate of the Furious is destined for the box office record books." The film is estimated to clock in over $100 million over the weekend. The film released in US on Wednesday and since then has made around $ 50 million.
Variety reports that Fate Of The Furious may be the second highest launch in the series' history but may find it difficult to beat the earnings of its predecessor Fast 7, which opened to nearly $147.2 million. The film's lifetime collection stands at $ 1.5 billion worldwide. Fast 7 released two years after the death of actor Paul Walker.
Watch the trailer of Fate Of The Furious:
Fate Of The Furious also stars Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron. In this film, Dom (Vin Diesel) seems to have changed his allegiance and is working with a cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron).