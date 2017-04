Fate Of The Furious Box Office Report: Vin Diesel's Film Has Made Rs 22 Cr So Far

#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr. Total: 22.50 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. OUTSTANDING! #TheFateOfTheFurious ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2017

Hollywood film, also called, is way ahead in the box office race compared to Bollywood's, which released on Friday and stars Vidya Balan in lead role. Fate Of The Furious raced to the screens on Thursday with preview show on Wednesday. Therefore, the film, co-starring Vin diesel and Dwayne Johnson, has a two-day lead. The eighth film in thefranchise collected Rs 8.50 crore from Wednesday preview and Rs 14 crore on Thursday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh . The official figures of the film's Friday collection are not out yet, but Taran Adarsh said that it has made a dent on Begum Jaan's collection , which is a mere Rs 3 crore on the opening day.Taran Adarsh said that the film is all set for a "record-smashing extended weekend" and the story is pretty much similar abroad. Variety magazine wrote: "is destined for the box office record books." The film is estimated to clock in over $100 million over the weekend. The film released in US on Wednesday and since then has made around $ 50 million. Variety reports thatmay be the second highest launch in the series' history but may find it difficult to beat the earnings of its predecessor, which opened to nearly $147.2 million. The film's lifetime collection stands at $ 1.5 billion worldwide.released two years after the death of actor Paul Walker.also stars Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron. In this film, Dom (Vin Diesel) seems to have changed his allegiance and is working with a cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron).