George And Amal Clooney Are Prepping For Twins By Making List Of Places They Won't Visit

"Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been. We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England," he added.
George Clooney who owns a property each in Los Angeles, Italy, England and Mexico said that they will decide their permanent settlement only once the children are enrolled in a school. "In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules. People think we're never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week," George Clooney told E! Online.
George Clooney was last seen in 2016 films Money Monster and Hail, Caesar!. He is awaiting the release of Suburbicon, which he has directed.
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin got married on September 27, 2014 in Italy.