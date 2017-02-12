Advertisement
George Clooney And Amal Are Expecting A Boy And A Girl As Twins. Details Here

Hollywood star George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins. The news was revealed by their family friend

George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney in Cannes (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, the prominent Lebanese-British human rights lawyer, are expecting a boy and a girl as twins, reported RadarOnline. The actor's mother Nina Clooney told RadarOnline. "It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited." A family friend of the Clooney's confirmed Amal's pregnancy on Wednesday. "She's pregnant with twins." The 39-year-old rights lawyer and 55-year-old Hollywood star got married in Venice in September 2014. Nina further told RadarOnline that the parents-to-be have not discussed the names of the twins with her. "I haven't been told their names. That is George and Amal's department."

Amal's clients include former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and Australian Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. After her wedding, she threw her legal clout and celebrity behind a series of high-profile cases including Britain's possible restitution of the Elgin Marbles to Greece.

She defended Al-Jazeera reporter Mohamed Fahmy after he was jailed in Egypt and was part of the legal team for former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed following his toppling in 2012.

She has also defended the cause of young Yazidi women who were abused by fighters of the Islamic State jihadist group.

Amal was born in Lebanon before her family moved to Britain when she was three- years-old.

Actor, director and producer George Clooney was earlier married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993, before his role in hit television series ER propelled him to international stardom.

(With AFP inputs)

