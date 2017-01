Golden Globes 2017: List Of Winners

Actor Ryan Gosling picked up the Best Actor - Comedy/Musical award for his role inat the ongoing 74th Golden Globe Awards., the most nominated film this year, was also the evening's biggest winner, also taking Best Original Score, Best Original Song () and Best Screenplay for Damien Chazelle. Actress Viola Davis ofwon the Best Supporting Actress prize while Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for. On the small screen,andwon major awards. The principal cast of the latter - Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman - won acting awards. Priyanka Chopra co-presented the award for Best TV Actor - Drama to Billy Bob Thornton.Ryan Gosling forViola Davis forAaron Taylor-Johnson forDamien Chazelle forJustin Hurwitz forJustin Hurwitz forfrom, FranceSarah Paulson forClaire Foy forBilly Bob Thornton forTracee Ellis Ross forTom Hiddleston forOlivia Colman forHugh Laurie for