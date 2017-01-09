Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Golden Globes 2017: List Of Winners

Golden Globes 2017: Ryan Gosling won Best Actor - Comedy/Musical for La La Land while Tom Hiddleston won for his television miniseries The Night Manager

  | January 09, 2017 08:41 IST (New Delhi)
Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land is expected to top the race for statuettes

Actor Ryan Gosling picked up the Best Actor - Comedy/Musical award for his role in La La Land at the ongoing 74th Golden Globe Awards. La La Land, the most nominated film this year, was also the evening's biggest winner, also taking Best Original Score, Best Original Song (City Of Stars) and Best Screenplay for Damien Chazelle. Actress Viola Davis of Fences won the Best Supporting Actress prize while Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Nocturnal Animals. On the small screen, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, The Crown and The Night Manager won major awards. The principal cast of the latter - Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman - won acting awards. Priyanka Chopra co-presented the award for Best TV Actor - Drama to Billy Bob Thornton.

Here's the list of winner:

Here's the list of winners:

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling for La La Land
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture: Viola Davis for Fences
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals
Best Screenplay: Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz for La La Land
Best Original Song:Justin Hurwitz for City Of Stars from La La Land
Best Animated Film:Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film:Elle, France
Best Television Series - Drama:The Crown
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:Atlanta
Best Television Limited Series:The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actress in a TV Limited Series: Sarah Paulson for American Crime Story
Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama:Claire Foy for The Crown
Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Billy Bob Thornton for Goliath
Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish
Best Actor in a TV Limited Series: Tom Hiddleston for The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Limited Series: Olivia Colman for The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Limited Series: Hugh Laurie for The Night Manager

Highlights

  • Ryan Gosling's film La La Land wins big at the Globes
  • Priyanka Chopra co-presented an award
  • The Night Manager's principal cast won acting awards
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement