Golden Globes 2017: List Of Winners

Here's the list of winners:
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling for La La Land
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture: Viola Davis for Fences
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals
Best Screenplay: Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz for La La Land
Best Original Song:Justin Hurwitz for City Of Stars from La La Land
Best Animated Film:Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film:Elle, France
Best Television Series - Drama:The Crown
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:Atlanta
Best Television Limited Series:The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actress in a TV Limited Series: Sarah Paulson for American Crime Story
Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama:Claire Foy for The Crown
Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Billy Bob Thornton for Goliath
Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish
Best Actor in a TV Limited Series: Tom Hiddleston for The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Limited Series: Olivia Colman for The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Limited Series: Hugh Laurie for The Night Manager