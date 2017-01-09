Golden Globes 2017: La La Land's Ryan Gosling Thanks 'Sweetheart' Eva Mendes

"If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you," he added. Eva did not attend the show with Ryan and instead stayed home with their two children - daughter Esmeralda Amada, 2, and Amada Lee, 8 months.
Watch Ryan Gosling's full speech at the Golden Globe awards here:
Congrats to @RyanGosling, who won #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/KQUy719r5P? Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land is a musical with Gosling playing Sebastian, an idealistic jazz pianist who falls head over heels for an actress named Mia (played by Emma Stone).
La La Land dominated the Golden Globes Awards with a total of seven wins including a Best Director and Screenplay trophy for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress Comedy/Musical for Emma Stone. La La Land displaced One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, which won six prizes, to become the most awarded film in Globes history.
The awards event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon and was held at the The Beverly Hilton in California.
