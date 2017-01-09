Advertisement
Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep Is Twitter's Heroine And Everyone Loves Her

Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep launched a scathing attack on the President-Elect of USA without once naming him

  | January 09, 2017 17:22 IST (New Delhi)
Golden Globes 2017

Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep spoke about diversity. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Actress Meryl Streep's impassioned and emotional speech at the Golden Globes has won the Internet's collective and somewhat spiky heart. In a cleverly-crafted takedown of Donald Trump's political agenda, Ms Streep launched a scathing attack on the President-Elect of USA without once naming him. Her powerful words slammed Mr Trump's xenophobic campaign platform and called for protection of journalistic principles and free speech. Ms Streep, who was accepting the Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes, invoked the diverse background of many of the actors present in the room and reminded the world that there would be only "football and mixed martial arts to watch" were Hollywood's 'outsiders' to be 'thrown out.' "When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose," said Ms Streep on Sunday night. Her speech, which has since gone viral, has been given a blockbuster welcome on Twitter by Indian and international celebrities.

Here are some reactions from Bollywood and Hollywood:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Clearly, East or West, Meryl Streep is the best.

Here are excerpts from Meryl Streep's Golden Globe Awards Speech:

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

"It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."

"And this instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, 'cause it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

Watch Meryl Streep's Golden Globe Awards Speech
 

Meryl Streep, a multiple Golden Globe winner, was nominated this year in the Best Actress - Comedy/Musical category for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. She lost to Emma Stone for La La Land.

