Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep Is Twitter's Heroine And Everyone Loves Her

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night...when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirlpic.twitter.com/i82HSswAgG ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

"We have to remind each other of the privilege & the responsibility of the act of empathy"....#MerylStreep#WordsToLiveByhttps://t.co/qurjT1QcaU ? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2017

More reason to love #MerylStreep. 'Active empathy' is a choice that few make. #Respecthttps://t.co/NavfZYcUzv ? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 9, 2017

always admired Meryl Streep as an actor but now my respect for her as a person knows no end . What a fearless speech at the golden globe !! ? Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 9, 2017

Take your broken heart make it into Art ! Wow #MerylStreephttps://t.co/3oRn3ARlPv ? Hansika (@ihansika) January 9, 2017

We in our film industry don't even need to give a speech like Meryl Streep if we just start standing up with those who actually speak up. ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep tonight thank you for defending us and "take your broken heart, make it into art" ? Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 9, 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes ? Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

How DARE Meryl exercise her right to free speech like that's a thing we are allowed to do here in Ameri- wait...hmm. #MerylStreep ? shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 9, 2017

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep#GoldenGlobes ? Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017

I started my career working with #MerylStreep. That experience set a standard to which I always aspired. A national treasure and fine woman. ? James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobes ? Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 9, 2017

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 ? Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017