Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra Is 'Stunning Tonight,' Say The Rock And Twitter

The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/DltGl6eiW9? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017
Bad is an understatement. Why I luv her! Stunning tonight #BeingBaywatch#GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/hL2j7h4Cu8? Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 9, 2017
Zac Efron posted a shout out for Priyanka and Team Baywatch. "You look beautiful," he added.
Congrats Priyanka! Teams killin it tonight! You look beautiful!#Baywatch babe https://t.co/iFpW2qCLeW? Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) January 9, 2017
Yasmine Al Massri, who co-stars with Priyanka in Quantico, summed up what Twitter has to say in few words. "Priyanka set the Golden Globes red carpet on fire," she tweeted.
My @priyankachopra put the red carpet on fire tonight #GoldenGlobe#goldenfriend. pic.twitter.com/nKEjGRWofJ? yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) January 9, 2017
Meanwhile, the general verdict on Twitter is that desi girl Priyanka Chopra was unchallenged on the red carpet. A 'golden goddess' is what Twitter called her.
Our desi girl @priyankachopra is slaying at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/kpRg7RM75l? : (@Desi_GoalsAF) January 9, 2017
Looking like a Golden Goddess in @RalphLauren on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! #GoldenGlobesWithPCpic.twitter.com/2yFYv737HM? Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) January 8, 2017
Priyanka Chopra Slaying at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/fF5xEt2pLG? ThingsBrownPeopleDo (@BrownPeopleDo) January 9, 2017
Looking like a Golden Goddess in @RalphLauren on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! #GoldenGlobesWithPCpic.twitter.com/2yFYv737HM? Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) January 8, 2017
This is the third time Priyanka Chopra presented at a major international award show. Last year, she was at the Oscars and the Emmys - where she was paired with Tom Hiddleston, a Golden Globe winner this year. Priyanka plays the lead role of FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish in Quantico, now in its second season.
Priyanka Chopra's Oscar dress was featured on Google's end of the year list and we've already spotted her on more than one international best-dressed round-up today.
Meanwhile, Priyanka is also nominated for the People's Choice Awards for the second time in a row, courtesy her Quantico role. Priyanka won Favourite Actress is a New TV Series last year. Back home, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal and has revealed she will sign two Hindi films this year.