Golden Globes 2017: Surprise! Deepika Padukone Shows Up At After Party

Earthy tones on @deepikapadukone for a neutral take on Old Hollywood. Style by @elizabethsaltzman @cwoodhair @hungvanngo using @marcbeauty @harrods #velvetnoir #marcjacobsbeauty #GoldenGlobes2017 A photo posted by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Priyanka dressed in Ralph Lauren dress posed at the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone in Monisha Jaising at MTV EMAs. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Priyanka at Oscars (L) Zuhair Murad and at Emmys (R) in Jason Wu. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Deepika's xXx 3 releases on January 14 in India

If you're done admiring Priyanka Chopra's glittering red carpet look at the Golden Globe awards, feast your eyes on Deepika Padukone. Deepika, 31, was at a Globes' after party hosted by Warner Bros Studios and InStyle magazine held in Los Angeles after the award show ended on Sunday night. Deepika was at the party representing her Hollywood debut, which releases in India on January 14 and everywhere else on January 19. Deepika is currently abroad promoting the film and showed up at the Globes do looking fabulous in sleek yellow Ralph Lauren, channeling her inner Serena Unger (the name of her xXx 3 character):London-based stylist Elizabeth Saltzman was responsible for Deepika's look. The actress' stylist at home wrote in an Instagram post: "So excited to have been a part of this. Feel so so so proud."Priyanka Chopra, who presented an award at the Golden Globes , was also at the after party, in the gold Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the award show.The only international red carpet that Deepika Padukone has walked so far were the MTV EMAs last year, dressed in a Monisha Jaising creation that received mixed reviews.Priyanka, in contrast, is now a red carpet veteran. Last year, thestar presented at the Oscars and the Emmys, wearing Zuhair Murad and Jason Wu respectively.Here is Deepika Padukone at the Mexico promotions ofis the third film inseries. Deepika stars as Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel in the title role. Deepika and Vin will promotein India on January 12 and 13 and attend the film's premiere here. After the release of, Deepika will get busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali'swith Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.