Golden Globes 2017: Surprise! Deepika Padukone Shows Up At After Party

That's our girl. @deepikapadukone , #GoldenGlobes Instyle After Party pic.twitter.com/b31wEfpE1t? Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) January 9, 2017
London-based stylist Elizabeth Saltzman was responsible for Deepika's look. The actress' stylist at home wrote in an Instagram post: "So excited to have been a part of this. Feel so so so proud."
Priyanka Chopra, who presented an award at the Golden Globes, was also at the after party, in the gold Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the award show.
The only international red carpet that Deepika Padukone has walked so far were the MTV EMAs last year, dressed in a Monisha Jaising creation that received mixed reviews.
Priyanka, in contrast, is now a red carpet veteran. Last year, the Quantico star presented at the Oscars and the Emmys, wearing Zuhair Murad and Jason Wu respectively.
Here is Deepika Padukone at the Mexico promotions of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is the third film in xXx series. Deepika stars as Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel in the title role. Deepika and Vin will promote xXx: The Return of Xander Cage in India on January 12 and 13 and attend the film's premiere here. After the release of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Deepika will get busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.