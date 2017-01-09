Advertisement
Golden Globes 2017: Surprise! Deepika Padukone Shows Up At After Party

Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone promoted xXx 3 at the after party

Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone wore Ralph Lauren couture. (Image courtesy: AFP)

If you're done admiring Priyanka Chopra's glittering red carpet look at the Golden Globe awards, feast your eyes on Deepika Padukone. Deepika, 31, was at a Globes' after party hosted by Warner Bros Studios and InStyle magazine held in Los Angeles after the award show ended on Sunday night. Deepika was at the party representing her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which releases in India on January 14 and everywhere else on January 19. Deepika is currently abroad promoting the film and showed up at the Globes do looking fabulous in sleek yellow Ralph Lauren, channeling her inner Serena Unger (the name of her xXx 3 character):
 

London-based stylist Elizabeth Saltzman was responsible for Deepika's look. The actress' stylist at home wrote in an Instagram post: "So excited to have been a part of this. Feel so so so proud."
 


Priyanka Chopra, who presented an award at the Golden Globes, was also at the after party, in the gold Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the award show.
 
Priyanka dressed in Ralph Lauren dress posed at the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)


The only international red carpet that Deepika Padukone has walked so far were the MTV EMAs last year, dressed in a Monisha Jaising creation that received mixed reviews.
 
Deepika Padukone in Monisha Jaising at MTV EMAs. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Priyanka, in contrast, is now a red carpet veteran. Last year, the Quantico star presented at the Oscars and the Emmys, wearing Zuhair Murad and Jason Wu respectively.
 
Priyanka at Oscars (L) Zuhair Murad and at Emmys (R) in Jason Wu. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Here is Deepika Padukone at the Mexico promotions of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.
 
Deepika's xXx 3 releases on January 14 in India


xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is the third film in xXx series. Deepika stars as Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel in the title role. Deepika and Vin will promote xXx: The Return of Xander Cage in India on January 12 and 13 and attend the film's premiere here. After the release of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Deepika will get busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

  • Deepika Padukone promoted xXx 3 at a Golden Globes after party
  • She was dressed in yellow Ralph Lauren
  • Priyanka Chopra was at the award show as presenter
 

