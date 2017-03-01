Guardians Of The Galaxy 2.0 New Trailer: Chris Patt Eclipsed By Bradley Cooper's One-Liners

The trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy 2.0 also holds a surprise for fans as well as the Star-Lord - he finally gets to meet his father Ego. Their first interaction is unusually funny but we are fine as long as we get to see actor Kurt Russell as Ego. Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, is particularly cute with his adorable antics.
"Sometimes, the thing you're searching for all your life is right there by your side," is the realisation that dawns upon the Star-Lord, played by Chris Patt.
Video: Watch the trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy 2.0:
Chris Patt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautist, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper reprise their roles as Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Baby Groot and Rocket. Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy 2.0 is scheduled to release on May 5.