Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: No Dubbing For Vin Diesel's Baby Groot

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
releases on Friday and Disney India released a statement saying that they have retained Vin Diesel's voice for the character of Baby Groot. Yay! In the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy
, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, sacrifices himself to save his friends - Star Lord, Gamora, Rocket and Drax. Rocket successfully regrows Groot from a sapling. Therefore, in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
fans will meet Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel and the film's Hindi version will not dub Baby Groot's dialogues. "We are excited to present Vin Diesel in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of the film just as he appears in the original English version of the film," Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.
Vin Diesel as Baby Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
"In our efforts to hit this sweet spot, we study the story, characters and work on the local script and dialogues with writers and talent in India. For 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', we realised that Baby Groot was such a treat to watch in his original avatar (voiced by Vin Diesel); that in a first -- we decided to retain the original version across all languages in India. India is a multilingual country and we are fortunate that unlike in many other parts of the world, English has found its way into mainstream local and regional films," she added.Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer.Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
releases in India on May 5.