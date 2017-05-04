Advertisement
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 Preview: Star-Lord, Gamora Return With A Galactic Big Bang

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 Preview: The superhero film focuses on why the Galaxy is so important on a cosmic level

  | May 04, 2017 21:12 IST (New Delhi)
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2

A still from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

Highlights

  • The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy is directed by James Gunn
  • The film has reportedly opened to packed houses in the UK
Star-Lord, and his galaxy Gamora, Drax, Baby Groot, Rocket, Yondu and Mantis have returned with a bang. Sequel of 2014's Guardians Of The Galaxy , the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell. While the first part of the franchise focused on bringing the Galaxy together, the sequel is about why the Galaxy is so important on a cosmic level. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures, the film traces the Guardians who travel through the cosmos to help Star-Lord (Peter Quill) learn about his true parentage.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 is written and directed by James Gunn.

Watch the trailer here.
 

The film has already opened to packed houses in the UK, with 13.1 million pound business already, reports The Guardian.

In an earlier interview, Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill, the half-human, half-celestial leaders of the Guardians Of Galaxy, promised the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 will be the "biggest spectacle movie of all time." He told Aceshowbiz: "They've instructed us not to say anything. I'm already so proud of it. We worked really hard on it and it's a joy to be part of. It's a fabulous script. I think it's going to be - I'm not using hyperbole, here - I think it's going to be the biggest spectacle movie of all time."

A recent trailer of the film is also set to the tunes of Bappi Lahiri's song Jhoom Jhoom Baba.

 

