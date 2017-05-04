Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 Preview: Star-Lord, Gamora Return With A Galactic Big Bang

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 is written and directed by James Gunn.
The film has already opened to packed houses in the UK, with 13.1 million pound business already, reports The Guardian.
In an earlier interview, Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill, the half-human, half-celestial leaders of the Guardians Of Galaxy, promised the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 will be the "biggest spectacle movie of all time." He told Aceshowbiz: "They've instructed us not to say anything. I'm already so proud of it. We worked really hard on it and it's a joy to be part of. It's a fabulous script. I think it's going to be - I'm not using hyperbole, here - I think it's going to be the biggest spectacle movie of all time."
A recent trailer of the film is also set to the tunes of Bappi Lahiri's song Jhoom Jhoom Baba.