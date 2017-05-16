Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Yondu Udonta Won't Return. Ever

James Gunn said that he wrote a couple of alternate endings in which Yondu lived to tell the tale with Star Lord, but the director said he realized he was "being dishonest."
"It was the hardest choice I've ever had to make from a storytelling perspective to have Yondu die. I wrote a bunch of treatments where Yondu did not die. There were other endings. He was saved at the last minute after taking the sacrificial stance and I realised I was being dishonest. That was not what this story was," he added.
Yondu died saving Star Lord, who defeated evil father Ego, who killed his mother and squashed his Walkman. His departing words to Star Lord were, "He may be your father, but he ain't your daddy." Yondu Udonta, a disgraced ravager, died a hero's death and received a proper funeral by the ravagers with Stakar Ogord (played by Sylvester Stallone) in lead.
Guardians Of The galaxy Vol 2 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot.