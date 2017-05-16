Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Yondu Udonta Won't Return. Ever

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 director said: If you bring them back (from death), their deaths mean nothing"

  | May 16, 2017 16:30 IST (New Delhi)
Guardians Of The Galaxy

Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2

Highlights

  • Yondu Udonta sacrificed himself to save Peter Quill
  • "It was the hardest choice I've ever had to make," said James Quill
  • Michael Rooker played the role of Yondu Udonta
Star Lord's 'Daddy' is not coming back, folks. In a Facebook live session, filmmaker James Gunn told fans of Guardians Of The Galaxy series that Yondu Udonta is gone for good and they have no plans to bring the character back in any future film. "I think it's very important that in these movies, there are stakes within the films. I am not into this old school way of doing things, where you kill characters and you bring them back and then you kill them again and then you bring them back and their deaths mean nothing," he said. Yondu Udonta (played by actor Michael Rooker) sacrificed his life to save Peter Quill, whom he had abducted from earth at the behest of his biological father Ego, whom we met in Volume 2.

James Gunn said that he wrote a couple of alternate endings in which Yondu lived to tell the tale with Star Lord, but the director said he realized he was "being dishonest."

"It was the hardest choice I've ever had to make from a storytelling perspective to have Yondu die. I wrote a bunch of treatments where Yondu did not die. There were other endings. He was saved at the last minute after taking the sacrificial stance and I realised I was being dishonest. That was not what this story was," he added.

Yondu died saving Star Lord, who defeated evil father Ego, who killed his mother and squashed his Walkman. His departing words to Star Lord were, "He may be your father, but he ain't your daddy." Yondu Udonta, a disgraced ravager, died a hero's death and received a proper funeral by the ravagers with Stakar Ogord (played by Sylvester Stallone) in lead.

Guardians Of The galaxy Vol 2 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot.

 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement