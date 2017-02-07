How Andrew Garfield And Ryan Reynolds Ended Up Kissing At Golden Globes

"So, are you going to do it at the Oscars?" an embarrassed Mr Garfield was asked by show host Graham Norton, and he exclaimed: "No!"
"It was a ridiculous thing," added Mr Garfield.
The Social Network actor said that the kiss was planned to celebrate the Deadpool actor's win, if at all. But when Ryan Gosling was announced as the winner, the fellow actors decided to follow with the plan anyway. "He was game," Mr Garfield said about Ryan Reynolds. Here's the full backstory:
"I told Ryan Reynolds, 'If you win, kiss me instead of your wife..' and he said 'Yeah, that's great.' The plan was he would kind of move towards his wife and then last minute move to me. Then he didn't win much to our disappointment and we said we could still just do it. And he was game. I loved the fact it was so deep in the back crowd," Andrew Garfield said on The Graham Norton Show.
Video: Watch What Andrew Garfield Said On The Graham Norton Show:
La La Land swept awards at this year's Golden Globes while Ryan Reynold's much-loved Deadpool went home empty-handed. La La Land also fetched the Best Director and Best Actress awards for Damien Chazelle and Emma Stone.
Andrew Garfield is the star of films like The Amazing Spider-Man, The Social Network and Never Let Me Go while Ryan Reynolds is best known for films like The Proposal and Green Lantern.