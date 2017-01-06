Advertisement
How Vin Diesel Wished Deepika Padukone On Her Birthday

Deepika Padukone birthday: Deepika Padukone blew out 31 candles on her birthday cake on January 5

  | January 06, 2017 18:57 IST (New Delhi)
Vin Diesel

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel are co-stars of the third xXx film (courtesy: xxxMovie )

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier this week and then at the premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Mexico on January 5. Deepika rung in her birthday on Friday and blew thirty one candles out. There were wishes galore for the xXx actress but what made her day truly special is perhaps a melodious wish from her xXx co-star Vin Diesel. Deepika was accompanied by her xXx team at the Mexico premiere of the film and they all joined Vin to sing 'Happy Birthday' for Deepika. Meanwhile, the actress stood by and blushed. The celebrations was drawn to a close with a hug shared by the xXx co-stars.

Watch Vin Diesel sing for Deepika:
 

Earlier, Vin Diesel also wished Deepika on Instagram. "Happy birthday to a truly amazing soul. So talented, stunning and regal. Blessed to know you and call you a real friend," Instagrammed Vin.
 

Earlier this week, Deepika addressed Vin Diesel with a tweet written in Hindi, in which she welcomed him to India and announced what seems like the film's probable promotion dates. In the tweet she wrote: "India is frantically waiting for you. We'll meet soon - on January 12 and 13." She signed off on behalf of everyone saying: "With lots of love." Deepika also shared a poster of the film along with the tweet.
 

Earlier this year, Vin Diesel, who plays the protagonist in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, revealed that Deepika made a demand after she came on board for the film. She wanted a premiere of her maiden Hollywood film in India ahead of its worldwide release, reported news agency IANS. "When Deepika first met us to talk about the role she said, 'If I do this role you have to promise me one thing that we do a premiere at India'. And just last week we were scheduling a premiere in India for January 2017," the Fast And Furious actor said in an interview.

Vin Diesel, 49, reprises his role as the trained government operative who comes out of self-exile to battle a deadly villain in possession of a mass-destructive weapon. Deepika Padukone, features as Serena Unger - a highly classified secret operative and skilled in battle combat.

Back home, Deepika plays the protagonist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious period drama Padmavati, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika has also shot a special sequence for the film upcoming film Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

