Hugh Jackman Treated For Skin Cancer Again. Tweets Pic, With A Warning

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe? Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017
Mr Jackman first learnt he had Basal Cell Carcinoma in November 2013 when his wife Deborra-Lee Furness asked him to get a mole on his nose looked at by a doctor. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have two children together - son Oscar Maximilian, 16, and daughter Ava Eliot, 11.
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is gearing up for the release of Logan, 10th installment in the X-Men franchise and third film in Wolverine solo series. Directed by James Mangold, Logan will hit the screens on March 3.
His second film this year would be The Greatest Showman, a biopic on PT Barnum. The film is based on the story of PT Barnum, founder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus. The film directed by Michael Gracey is slated to open at the end of this year.