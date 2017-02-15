Advertisement
Hugh Jackman Treated For Skin Cancer Again. Tweets Pic, With A Warning

Hugh Jackman was recently treated for Basal Cell Carcinoma. "Thanks to frequent checks and amazing doctors, all's well," he tweeted

  | February 15, 2017 14:22 IST (New Delhi)
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman had Basal Cell Carcinoma. (Image courtesy: RealHughJackman)

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was recently treated again for Basal Cell Carcinoma, he tweeted, with a picture from a hospital showing a bandage on his nose. The 48-year-old actor has been treated for skin cancer four times before. On Twitter, the Wolverine actor revealed that the cancer is under control and posted a warning to wear sunscreen: "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN (sic)." Basal Cell Carcinoma is apparently one of the most common forms of skin cancer which occurs due to high sun exposure - hence the warning. Last year, Hugh Jackman posted a similar photo of a bandage over his nose on Twitter and said: "An example of what happens when you don't use sunscreen. Basal cell. Mildest form of cancer."
 

Mr Jackman first learnt he had Basal Cell Carcinoma in November 2013 when his wife Deborra-Lee Furness asked him to get a mole on his nose looked at by a doctor. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have two children together - son Oscar Maximilian, 16, and daughter Ava Eliot, 11.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is gearing up for the release of Logan, 10th installment in the X-Men franchise and third film in Wolverine solo series. Directed by James Mangold, Logan will hit the screens on March 3.

His second film this year would be The Greatest Showman, a biopic on PT Barnum. The film is based on the story of PT Barnum, founder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus. The film directed by Michael Gracey is slated to open at the end of this year.

