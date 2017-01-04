Hunger Games' Woody Harrelson May Join Star Wars Franchise

"The ensemble has already begun filling with rising stars, but executive producers wanted Han Solo's role to go to an actor with considerable clout, and started meeting with actors over the past several weeks," reports Variety.
Other confirmed cast members include Donald Glover, who will play a young Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as Han Solo's love interest. The film is expected to start in January and is slated to release on May 25, 2018.
Woody Harrelson's other projects which will release this year are Wilson, War for the Planet of the Ape, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Glass Castle.