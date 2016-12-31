Advertisement
Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga Trailer: Spot Disha Patani, Sonu Sood

Kung Fu Yoga Trailer: It promises that there's action and there's comedy but what's with the 'yoga' in the title?

  | December 31, 2016 13:06 IST (New Delhi)
Kung Fu Yoga

Kung Fu Yoga Trailer: A still from the film

The trailer of Jackie Chan's Indo-Sino movie - comedy drama Kung Fu Yoga - has arrived. For the uninitiated, Kung Fu Yoga also features actors Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood in significant roles. Yes, Disha, Amyra and Sonu do appear in the trailer but it is the Hong Kong-industry's biggest superstar who steals the show. The trailer promises that there's action and there's comedy but what's with the 'yoga' in the title? Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga has been extensively shot in Jaipur and Iceland.

Kung Fu Yoga features Jackie Chan as a professor of archaeology while Disha's character is a student of history. Together, they venture on an expedition to discover the Magadha treasure in Tibet. As the trailer begins, a bespectacled Jackie Chan is spotted swishing past the Terracotta Army in the Museum of Xi'an in China. It is followed by an elephant ride in what appears to be Jaipur. Soon, the scene shifts to the icy and rocky terrains of Iceland. While a resplendent Disha Patani sashays down the aisle of a palace and Sonu Sood fights in style, Jackie Chan's character encounters a number of animals in the trailer. He drives a car with a lion in the backseat, fights off hyenas - there's also a camel race in the trailer.

Video: Watch the trailer of Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga:
 

Interest was piqued about the Jackie Chan comedy drama with the official song of the film, which was released on December 29. Dressed in mustard kurta-pyajama Jackie Chan performs Bollywood-style dance steps. This never-seen-before Jackie Chan persona will definitely make you roll on the floor laughing:

Video: Watch the official song of Kung Fu Yoga:
 

 

Highlights

  • Kung Fu Yoga has been extensively shot in Jaipur and Iceland
  • It is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China
  • It also features actors Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur
 

