Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga Trailer: Spot Disha Patani, Sonu Sood

Kung Fu Yoga features Jackie Chan as a professor of archaeology while Disha's character is a student of history. Together, they venture on an expedition to discover the Magadha treasure in Tibet. As the trailer begins, a bespectacled Jackie Chan is spotted swishing past the Terracotta Army in the Museum of Xi'an in China. It is followed by an elephant ride in what appears to be Jaipur. Soon, the scene shifts to the icy and rocky terrains of Iceland. While a resplendent Disha Patani sashays down the aisle of a palace and Sonu Sood fights in style, Jackie Chan's character encounters a number of animals in the trailer. He drives a car with a lion in the backseat, fights off hyenas - there's also a camel race in the trailer.
Video: Watch the trailer of Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga:
Interest was piqued about the Jackie Chan comedy drama with the official song of the film, which was released on December 29. Dressed in mustard kurta-pyajama Jackie Chan performs Bollywood-style dance steps. This never-seen-before Jackie Chan persona will definitely make you roll on the floor laughing:
Video: Watch the official song of Kung Fu Yoga: