Jonathan Demme, Oscar-Winning Director, Dies At 73

Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director ofwho also led Tom Hanks to an Oscar in, died Wednesday in New York, confirmed the filommaker's publicist. The legendary director was 73. Born on Long Island in New York, Mr Demme won an Academy Award in 1992 as Best Director for the thriller, starring actors Anthony Hopkins and Jodi Foster. Mr Demme also directed films likein 1993, which earnedactor Tom Hanks the Oscar as Best Actor for portraying a lawyer fighting for justice after having contracted HIV."I can confirm that Jonathan passed away early this morning in his Manhattan apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanne Howard, and three children," his publicist said in a brief statement. "He died from complications from esophageal cancer and is survived by his children Ramona, age 29, and her husband James Molloy, Brooklyn, age 26, and Jos, age 21," he added.His death led to an immediate outpouring of grief from fans, friends and former colleagues. "Deeply saddened by the passing of the most brilliant man - director, father, friend, activist," wrote British actress Thandie Newton on Twitter. "Devastating to let him go. I love you," she added.Jonathan Demme will be laid to rest at a private family funeral. In place of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to a Florida-based charity that works to protect immigrants, Americans For Immigrant Justice.Jonathan Demme has also directed films likeand