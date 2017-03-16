Kal Penn's Tweets Of Early Audition Scripts Reveal Hollywood's Casual Racism

Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor. pic.twitter.com/GydOwlUKGW ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. "Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?" That usually meant they wanted Apu pic.twitter.com/3F5XRORO3n ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent & make it funny on the merits (was told no) pic.twitter.com/SuUVYT7rip ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Ha! In this audition for Smart Guy, they didn't even give the character a name! pic.twitter.com/z2D8E5rx8J ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Oh wait yes they did pic.twitter.com/xwB3qIoXoF ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol pic.twitter.com/2BYu0nnd57 ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

I do not remember this audition except that it was for some shitty MTV show and the big joke was an accent and too much cologne pic.twitter.com/7HZbhQCkaB ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Whoa I remember this! This was one of my first commercials. The makeup people would use Vaseline to get the sweaty unwashed look going pic.twitter.com/X7z4EI4drQ ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was for some project called The Marriage Clause I guess. pic.twitter.com/0yKjepAHqy ? Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

@kalpenn Happening in all industries even med & sadly escalating. Pic is from rock thru my window w/ message "Go Back Home." So, Sacramento? pic.twitter.com/OJqyqNjqla ? K. Parsapour, MD MBA (@kparsapour) March 15, 2017

@kalpenn thank you so much for posting these. A daily reminder of what i should never do as a screenwriter. ? Dominic Cichocki (@dacichocki) March 14, 2017