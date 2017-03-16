Kal Penn's Tweets Of Early Audition Scripts Reveal Hollywood's Casual Racism

Mr Penn's tweets reveal that for an early television pilot, he was asked to use an 'authentic' accent while auditioning for a character named Parmesh. Sharing the script, he wrote: "This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent and make it funny on the merits (was told no)." For another role he auditioned for - a character named Careem - Mr Penn was also asked to use an accent. Mr Penn also auditioned for a role in The King Of Queens, a show he "loved" till he was asked to audition for a character named Sanjib - the name was made the butt of jokes.
Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor.
Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. "Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?" That usually meant they wanted Apu
This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent & make it funny on the merits (was told no)
Womp womp
Ha! In this audition for Smart Guy, they didn't even give the character a name!
Oh wait yes they did
Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol
I do not remember this audition except that it was for some shitty MTV show and the big joke was an accent and too much cologne
Whoa I remember this! This was one of my first commercials. The makeup people would use Vaseline to get the sweaty unwashed look going
This was for some project called The Marriage Clause I guess.
Mr Penn signed off his tweets describing some of his audition experiences as "wonderful". "There are too many in this stack to tweet, I'll be here all day. That said, there were also some wonderful first audition and work experiences," Mr Penn tweeted on Tuesday.
His tweets have renewed the discussion on racism and tokenism in Hollywood.
@kalpenn Happening in all industries even med & sadly escalating. Pic is from rock thru my window w/ message "Go Back Home." So, Sacramento?
@kalpenn thank you so much for posting these. A daily reminder of what i should never do as a screenwriter.
1998's short film Express: Aisle To Glory was Kal Penn's debut project as an actor. On the big screen, he was last seen in The Girl In The Photographs and will next star in Speech And Debate, scheduled to release in April.