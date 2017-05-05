Kendall Jenner's Vogue India Cover With Sushant Singh Rajput Has Made Twitter Angry

Kendall jenner on the cover of vogue india is like eating dhaal with Kingsmill whole grain white bread, just doesn't make sense? Son of Genghis (@sssaqaw) May 3, 2017
@VOGUEIndia Really? Kendall Jenner? pic.twitter.com/bpM83CZzWv? amber (@ambz_shah) May 3, 2017
Vogue India really put Kendall Jenner on their anniversary cover over an actual Indian model. I don't know whether to laugh or cry. pic.twitter.com/xitWs5j1LP? LK (@_w0rmboy) May 4, 2017
Vogue India picked KENDALL JENNER for their tenth anniversary cover.. Instead of, you know, someone that's actually brown? Noshin Chowdhury (@noshinxD) May 3, 2017
Here is the admittedly stunning Vogue India cover featuring Kendall Jenner and Sushant Singh Rajput:
Kendall Jenner, a member of the Kardashian empire that stretches across reality TV, fashion and social media, is only just putting another controversy behind her. She was hired to endorse the ill-starred luxury Fyre Festival scheduled to be held in the Bahamas days ago and that ended up as an utter debacle - acts pulled out over payment issues, lack of organisation and facilities meant that festival-goers found themselves in what has been described as 'refugee camp'-like circumstances, and the festival was finally cancelled. Rapper Ja Rule, one of the organisers, tweeted to say that 'guests were safe' and would be refunded.
Sushant Singh Rajput, with a new film coming up in Raabta, currently has high visibility. He has also been shot by Mario Testino in his 'towel series' - as has actress Katrina Kaif.
Raabta, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh and featuring Deepika Padukone in a special song appearance, releases on June 9.