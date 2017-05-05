Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Kendall Jenner's Vogue India Cover With Sushant Singh Rajput Has Made Twitter Angry

Shot by Mario Testino and located in Samode Palace, the photoshoot with Kendall Jenner and Sushant Singh Rajput was shaping up to be legendary - except that a lot of folks aren't pleased that Kendall Jenner was picked over Indian models and actresses

  | May 05, 2017 08:20 IST (New Delhi)
Kendall Jenner

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner on the Vogue cover (courtesy: sushantsinghrajput)

Highlights

  • 'Kendall Jenner on Vogue India cover doesn't make sense,' read a tweet
  • The cover of Vogue India celebrates Vogue India's 10th anniversary
  • 'Vogue India picked Kendall Instead of someone brown,' read another
American model Kendall Jenner's Vogue India cover with actor Sushant Singh Rajput has made Twitter very angry. The cover celebrates Vogue India's 10th anniversary, and the magazine's decision to use Kendall, 21, has been accused of whitewashing. Shot by Mario Testino and located in Samode Palace, the photoshoot with Kendall and Sushant was shaping up to be legendary - except that a lot of folks aren't pleased that Kendall Jenner was picked over Indian models and actresses. 'Why Kendall Jenner instead of someone who's actually brown?' Twitter would like to know. Tweets like the ones below have snowed Vogue India under asking why. And there are plenty more:
 
 
 
 

Here is the admittedly stunning Vogue India cover featuring Kendall Jenner and Sushant Singh Rajput:
 
 

Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on



Kendall Jenner, a member of the Kardashian empire that stretches across reality TV, fashion and social media, is only just putting another controversy behind her. She was hired to endorse the ill-starred luxury Fyre Festival scheduled to be held in the Bahamas days ago and that ended up as an utter debacle - acts pulled out over payment issues, lack of organisation and facilities meant that festival-goers found themselves in what has been described as 'refugee camp'-like circumstances, and the festival was finally cancelled. Rapper Ja Rule, one of the organisers, tweeted to say that 'guests were safe' and would be refunded.

Sushant Singh Rajput, with a new film coming up in Raabta, currently has high visibility. He has also been shot by Mario Testino in his 'towel series' - as has actress Katrina Kaif.

Raabta, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh and featuring Deepika Padukone in a special song appearance, releases on June 9.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement