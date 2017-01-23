Kristen Stewart Says Donald Trump Was 'Obsessed' When He Tweeted About Her In 2012

In 2012, Kristen Stewart was less bothered by Donald Trump's tweets than she is now. "At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right!'" she told Variety.
"He's probably going to tweet about this," added Kristen, who is not on Twitter herself.
In 2012, Twilight co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up very publicly after the actress was pictured in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White And The Huntsman director. In a series of tweets, including the typically offensive-worded one below, Donald Trump advised Robert Pattinson not to reunite with his former girlfriend.
Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!? Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Donald Trump is now the President of the USA and Kristen Stewart told Variety that while she's not the most 'politically charged person,' the Trump presidency is less about politics and more about being 'humanitarian'.
Kristen Stewart, who began as a child star, was seen in the movies Cafe Society and Personal Shopper last year. Come Swim is a short film she's directed and she will next be seen in Lizzie, a biopic of murderess Lizzie Borden.