Kristen Stewart-Stella Maxwell Reportedly Spotted Kissing In Milan

Kristen Stewart was well put together in distressed denims, bomber jacket, woolen socks and plimsolls while her partner Stella teamed her deep red leather jacket with grey jeans.
Stella Maxwell was earlier in a relationship with Miley Cyrus while Kristen Stewart had short-lived affairs with 34-year-old musician St Vincent and digital effects artist Alicia Cargile. Kristen Stewart is the first woman to be romantically linked with Maxwell since her 2015 fling with Miley Cyrus. However was spotted with St Vincent at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show where they took the front row. Kristen even invited St Vincent to the screening of Certain Women at the New York Film Festival where they were reportedly "inseparable."
Kristen shot to fame with Twilight which released in 2008. At that time she was dating her co-star Robert Pattinson. Together they made five films in the series. They split up after Kristen cheated on Robert with her The Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.