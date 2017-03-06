Logan Box Office Collection Day 2: Hugh Jackman's Film Show An 'Upward Trend'

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Logan's box office collection:
#Logan shows an upward trend... Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 5.75 cr. Total: 10.50 cr. India biz. All versions.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2017
Box Office India reports that Logan has fared better than Commando 2 and may turn out to be an average fair depending on what happens on Monday. Trade analysts are of the view that Logan is the "first real surprise of the year."
In the US, the film received massive response. According to Variety, Logan opens to a "mighty $237.8 million." The film made $152.5 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend, reports Variety. The report also suggests that Logan collected $46.3 million in China, $11.4 million in the United Kingdom, $8.2 million in South Korea and in Brazil, and $7.1 million in Russia.
Hugh Jackman, 48, first played Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, his third film. The film is set more than 50 years after the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Logan is directed by James Mangold and also stars Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant and Dafne Keen.
(With AFP inputs)