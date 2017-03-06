Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Logan Box Office Collection Day 2: Hugh Jackman's Film Show An 'Upward Trend'

Logan Box Office Collection Day 2: Hugh Jackman's film collected Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday

  | March 06, 2017 00:07 IST (New Delhi)
Logan

Hugh Jackman in Logan

Hugh Jackman's Logan, this week's big Hollywood release in India made Rs 5.75 crore at the box office on Saturday, Day 2, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film showed an "upward trend" and its current total now stands at Rs 10.50 crore. The film which is mutant superhero Wolverine's final chapter was one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of 2017. Logan which takes place more than 50 years after the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), sees Wolverine/Logan aging, weary and vulnerable. Box Office India had earlier predicted that Logan would have a "better weekend." The film released alongside Commando 2, starring Vidyut Jamwal, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Logan's box office collection:
 

Box Office India reports that Logan has fared better than Commando 2 and may turn out to be an average fair depending on what happens on Monday. Trade analysts are of the view that Logan is the "first real surprise of the year."

In the US, the film received massive response. According to Variety, Logan opens to a "mighty $237.8 million." The film made $152.5 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend, reports Variety. The report also suggests that Logan collected $46.3 million in China, $11.4 million in the United Kingdom, $8.2 million in South Korea and in Brazil, and $7.1 million in Russia.

Hugh Jackman, 48, first played Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, his third film. The film is set more than 50 years after the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Logan is directed by James Mangold and also stars Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant and Dafne Keen.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights

  • Logan has so far collected Rs 10.50 crore
  • The film's success depends largely on its Monday business
  • Logan collected $237.8 million in US
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement