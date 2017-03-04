Logan Box Office Collection (India) Day 1: Hugh Jackman's Film "Surprises" Trade Analysts, Makes Rs 4 Crore

Trade analysts say Logan is the "first real surprise of the year" and it's opening day numbers are "higher than anyone would have expected," reports Box Office India.
In the US too, Wolverine's final journey opened to a tumultuous response. According to Variety, Hugh Jackman's Logan opened with a "powerful $9.5 million." The collection figure is above X-Men: Apocalypse ($8.2 million) and Doctor Strange ($9.4 million), reports Variety.
Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, his third film. The franchise has so far registered $4.4 billion in box office receipts, reports news agency AFP. Logan is expected to take $65 million over the weekend to top the domestic box office and $170 million worldwide, according to AFP.
The film is set more than 50 years after the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). Logan is directed by James Mangold and also stars Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant and Dafne Keen.
