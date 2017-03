Logan Box Office Collection (India) Day 1: Hugh Jackman's Film "Surprises" Trade Analysts, Makes Rs 4 Crore

Hugh Jackman's Logan is this week's big Hollywood release in India . The film which is mutant superhero Wolverine's final chapter was one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of 2017 and the opening day box office numbers prove that India loves Wolverine.made a whopping Rs 4 crore on the first day, reports Box Office India . The sum is the same as Vidyut Jammwal's and just one crore less than last week's big release, which featured Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Trade pundits have predicted "a better weekend" forthan, according to Box Office India Trade analysts sayis the "first real surprise of the year" and it's opening day numbers are "higher than anyone would have expected," reports Box Office India In the US too, Wolverine's final journey opened to a tumultuous response. According to Variety , Hugh Jackman'sopened with a "powerful $9.5 million." The collection figure is above($8.2 million) and($9.4 million), reports Variety Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000's, his third film. The franchise has so far registered $4.4 billion in box office receipts, reports news agency AFP.is expected to take $65 million over the weekend to top the domestic box office and $170 million worldwide, according to AFP.The film is set more than 50 years after the events of(2014).is directed by James Mangold and also stars Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant and Dafne Keen.(With AFP inputs)