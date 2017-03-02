Logan Preview: Hugh Jackman's Final Mission As Wolverine

The brutal and vicious trailer of Hugh Jackman's last Wolverine film, depicting a bleak tale, sent the Internet into a meltdown when it released.
Here's the trailer of Logan:
Even Bollywood has something to serve this week with Commando 2: The Black Money Trailstarring Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma releasing on March 3. The movie which is a sequel of 2013 movie Commando, shows Vidyut returning as Captain Karanvir Singh, a valiant saviour of the poor. He's in charge of bringing in the leader of an International money laundering ring from Malaysia to India. But the mission to obliterate an illicit money laundering ring takes a sinister turn when he meets his match in the lawbreakers.
Along with this Arbaz Khan and Ashutosh Rana's Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and a love tale, Luv Shv Pyar Vyar, are also releasing on March 3.
Also other Hollywood films like The Shack, Before I Fall, The Last Word, Table 19, Catfight and Lavender are releasing on Friday.