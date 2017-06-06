Majid Majidi Will Make Beyond The Clouds, Starring Ishaan Khattar, In 3 Languages

The second poster of Beyond The Clouds was unveiled at Cannes Film Festival while the first look was released at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival in February. "This poster is Majid Majidi's vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project that the viewers can look forward to," the makers of the film earlier said in statement, reported IANS.
Check out the posters here.
Beyond The Clouds is Majid Majidi's first film to be shot in India. It is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films. The makers of the film haven't yet revealed Beyond The Clouds release date.
Last year, it was reported that Deepika Padukone will be Majid Majidi's leading lady in the film. Some pictures of the actress with Mr Majidi went viral on social media. However, the filmmaker later confirmed that Deepika wouldn't be a part of Beyond The Clouds as the film needs 'new faces.' "I want to work with Deepika, but for this film we'll have to go with new faces," he told mid-day.
Majid Majidi is best-known for films like Children of Heaven, The Color of Paradise and Baran.
(With IANS inputs)