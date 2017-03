Malavika Mohanan Will Co-Star With Ishaan Khattar In Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds

#beyondtheclouds #majidmajidi #berlinale #eyecandyfilms #zeestudios A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Malayalam theatre actor Malavika Mohanan has bagged the lead role in Iranian auteur Majid Majidi's India-set film, reported news agency IANS. The shooting of the film began last week in Mumbai. "Malavika is on board for the film and Mr Majidi has already begun shooting," IANS quoted a spokesperson from the film's unit as saying. The Indo-Iranian film also marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khattar. Daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, Malavika was considered to be apt for the character in the tale of human relationships, IANS reported. The plot of Majid Majidi'sfocusses on a brother-sister relationship.Till last year, it was speculated that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film as some pictures of the actress from the shoot with Mr Majidi went viral on social media. However, in January, Mr Majidi confirmed that that thestar wouldn't be a part of the project. He told mid-day , "I want to work with Deepika, but for this film we'll have to go with new faces.""Majid Majidi found his leading lady in Malavika as he was looking for a face, that could fit the character," IANS quoted a source from the film's unit as saying.Mr Majidi is best known for his films likeand. Ishaan started shooting for the film last month while Malavika has just joined the cast. Apart from them, the film will also star National Award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose. Goutam has previously appeared in Srijit Mukherjee's moviesandThe first look posterdirected by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Majid Majidi was released at the r ecent 67th Berlin International Film Festival (With IANS inputs)