Malavika Mohanan Will Co-Star With Ishaan Khattar In Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds

Till last year, it was speculated that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film as some pictures of the actress from the shoot with Mr Majidi went viral on social media. However, in January, Mr Majidi confirmed that that the xXx 3 star wouldn't be a part of the project. He told mid-day, "I want to work with Deepika, but for this film we'll have to go with new faces."
"Majid Majidi found his leading lady in Malavika as he was looking for a face, that could fit the character," IANS quoted a source from the film's unit as saying.
Mr Majidi is best known for his films like Children of Heaven, The Color of Paradise and Baran. Ishaan started shooting for the film last month while Malavika has just joined the cast. Apart from them, the film will also star National Award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose. Goutam has previously appeared in Srijit Mukherjee's movies Baishe Srabon and Chotushkone.
The first look poster Beyond The Clouds directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Majid Majidi was released at the recent 67th Berlin International Film Festival.
