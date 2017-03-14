Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Malavika Mohanan Will Co-Star With Ishaan Khattar In Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds

Malavika Mohanan will play the leading lady in the Indo-Iranian film directed by Majid Majidi

  | March 14, 2017 17:14 IST (New Delhi)
Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan is a Malayalam actor (Courtesy: mohananmalavika)

Malayalam theatre actor Malavika Mohanan has bagged the lead role in Iranian auteur Majid Majidi's India-set film Beyond The Clouds, reported news agency IANS. The shooting of the film began last week in Mumbai. "Malavika is on board for the film and Mr Majidi has already begun shooting," IANS quoted a spokesperson from the film's unit as saying. The Indo-Iranian film also marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khattar. Daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, Malavika was considered to be apt for the character in the tale of human relationships, IANS reported. The plot of Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds focusses on a brother-sister relationship.
 
 

#beyondtheclouds #majidmajidi #berlinale #eyecandyfilms #zeestudios

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on



Till last year, it was speculated that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film as some pictures of the actress from the shoot with Mr Majidi went viral on social media. However, in January, Mr Majidi confirmed that that the xXx 3 star wouldn't be a part of the project. He told mid-day, "I want to work with Deepika, but for this film we'll have to go with new faces."
 

"Majid Majidi found his leading lady in Malavika as he was looking for a face, that could fit the character," IANS quoted a source from the film's unit as saying.

Mr Majidi is best known for his films like Children of Heaven, The Color of Paradise and Baran. Ishaan started shooting for the film last month while Malavika has just joined the cast. Apart from them, the film will also star National Award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose. Goutam has previously appeared in Srijit Mukherjee's movies Baishe Srabon and Chotushkone.

The first look poster Beyond The Clouds directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Majid Majidi was released at the recent 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights

  • Malavika began shooting for the film last week
  • Beyond The Clouds focusses on a brother-sister relationship
  • The first look poster was released at the 67th Berlin International Fest
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement